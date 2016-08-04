Venezuelans turn to city farming

A general view of an urban garden in the slum of Catia in Caracas, Venezuela July 13, 2016. "If all communities began to cultivate, it would help to combat the high cost of living and food shortages," said 69-year-old Luisana Galvis, a retired...more

A general view of an urban garden in the slum of Catia in Caracas, Venezuela July 13, 2016. "If all communities began to cultivate, it would help to combat the high cost of living and food shortages," said 69-year-old Luisana Galvis, a retired administrator who helps produce 30 different types of vegetable on a state-owned plot in a west Caracas slum. Critics, though, say the project is laughably inadequate given the scale of Venezuela's problems, and absurd in a vast and fertile nation that was once a major exporter of coffee. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

