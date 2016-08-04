Venezuelans turn to city farming
Alirio Ovalles walks at his family urban garden in Caracas, Venezuela June 27, 2016. Facing a national food crisis, Venezuela's pumpkin-growing socialist president is exhorting compatriots to grow fruit and vegetables on balconies and roofs and in...more
Soldiers walk in front of the greenhouses at the urban garden in the academy of the Venezuelan National Guard in Caracas, Venezuela June 29, 2016. His government's "Great Agro-Venezuela Mission" is promoting city farming to offset shortages which...more
A soldier works in a greenhouse with tomatoes plants at the urban garden in the academy of the Venezuelan National Guard in Caracas, Venezuela June 29, 2016. "We need to plant to ensure food sovereignty," President Nicolas Maduro said, recounting how...more
A security officer stands guard while an inmate works in an urban garden in Rodeo III prison in Guatire, Venezuela July 1, 2016. "He who learns to cultivate in his city, his school, his university, his factory, in his communal space ... cultivates...more
A woman shows the lettuce in an urban garden in the slum of Catia in Caracas, Venezuela July 13, 2016. In the first data on the new push, Maduro's government boasts that in the last three months, some 135,000 Venezuelans have produced 273 tonnes of...more
A general view of an urban garden in the slum of Catia in Caracas, Venezuela July 13, 2016. "If all communities began to cultivate, it would help to combat the high cost of living and food shortages," said 69-year-old Luisana Galvis, a retired...more
Inmates work in an urban garden in Rodeo III prison in Guatire, Venezuela July 1, 2016. "Forty thousand hectares of productive land in this country and Nicolas' solution is urban agriculture!" scoffed two-time opposition presidential candidate...more
A placard that reads, "Growing house Hugo Chavez", is seen in an urban garden in Caracas, Venezuela July 13, 2016. Even some who have long grown their own food are dubious of Maduro's efforts to help solve Venezuela's unprecedented crisis by...more
Tomato plants are seen in a greenhouse on the rooftop of a building in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2016. Oil gradually took over Venezuela's economy since its discovery here a century ago and now makes up 94 percent of foreign income. That has led to...more
An inmate works in an urban garden in Rodeo III prison in Guatire, Venezuela July 1, 2016. Since Maduro was elected three years ago to succeed the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, his popular mentor, Venezuela's economy has deteriorated rapidly...more
Peppers plants are seen in an urban garden in the rooftop of a building in Caracas, Venezuela July 19, 2016. The government blames the crisis on an "economic war" led by opposition business leaders and the United States. Critics, however, point the...more
People work in an urban garden in Caracas, Venezuela July 13, 2016. With its new urban food push, Venezuela is attempting to follow in the footsteps of Cuba, its closest ally, which pioneered sustainable agriculture during the so-called "Special...more
A soldier walks in a greenhouse at the urban garden in the academy of the Venezuelan National Guard in Caracas, Venezuela June 29, 2016. Somewhat ironically, Venezuela's socialist government is also in tandem with a wider trend among urbanites from...more
A woman works in an urban garden in the rooftop of a building in Caracas, Venezuela July 19, 2016. Those on the ground in Venezuela doubt they will resolve all their country's food problems, but at least want to contribute to a more nutritious diet....more
Men work in a greenhouse on the rooftop of a building in Caracas, Venezuela June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Soldiers walk next of the greenhouses at the urban garden in the academy of the Venezuelan National Guard in Caracas, Venezuela June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
