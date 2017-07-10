Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 10, 2017 | 12:45pm EDT

Venezuela's 100th day of protest

Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, salutes supporters, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, salutes supporters, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, salutes supporters, in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
1 / 18
Opposition supporters affected by tear gas react next to members of the security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Opposition supporters affected by tear gas react next to members of the security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Opposition supporters affected by tear gas react next to members of the security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
2 / 18
A child receives medical attention after being affected by tear gas fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A child receives medical attention after being affected by tear gas fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A child receives medical attention after being affected by tear gas fired by security forces during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
3 / 18
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
4 / 18
Placards depicting Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, are seen during a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Placards depicting Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, are seen during a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Placards depicting Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, are seen during a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
5 / 18
An opposition supporter stands in front of security forces as they chase demonstrators during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

An opposition supporter stands in front of security forces as they chase demonstrators during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
An opposition supporter stands in front of security forces as they chase demonstrators during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
6 / 18
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 18
Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
8 / 18
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
9 / 18
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Demonstrators clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
10 / 18
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
11 / 18
Opposition supporters hold letters to build a banner that reads "100 days" during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters hold letters to build a banner that reads "100 days" during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Opposition supporters hold letters to build a banner that reads "100 days" during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 18
An image of Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, is seen on a supporter in front of Lopez's house in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An image of Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, is seen on a supporter in front of Lopez's house in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
An image of Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years in jail, is seen on a supporter in front of Lopez's house in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 18
A demonstrator hurls stones during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator hurls stones during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A demonstrator hurls stones during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 18
An opposition supporter wears a mask that reads "No more repression" as she attends a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

An opposition supporter wears a mask that reads "No more repression" as she attends a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
An opposition supporter wears a mask that reads "No more repression" as she attends a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
15 / 18
An injured demonstrator is helped by fellow protesters during clashes with riot security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured demonstrator is helped by fellow protesters during clashes with riot security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
An injured demonstrator is helped by fellow protesters during clashes with riot security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 18
A demonstrator uses a sling shot during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator uses a sling shot during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A demonstrator uses a sling shot during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
17 / 18
Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Next Slideshows

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Traditional dancers from Indian Nations compete at the 32nd annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a social gathering and summer celebration.

12:20pm EDT
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

11:26am EDT
Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Our defining images from Iraq's eight-month campaign to retake Mosul from Islamic State.

8:25am EDT
Ku Klux Klan rally in Virginia

Ku Klux Klan rally in Virginia

Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville.

Jul 08 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Wildfires in California canyons

Wildfires in California canyons

High temperatures and parched vegetation fuel the Alamo and Whittier Fires near California's central coast.

Brazil's battle of the kites

Brazil's battle of the kites

Youth in a Rio de Janeiro slum stage kite battles, attempting to cut the lines of other players using a mixture of glue and glass on their reels.

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Pow wow gathering in New Mexico

Traditional dancers from Indian Nations compete at the 32nd annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow, a social gathering and summer celebration.

Calgary Stampede

Calgary Stampede

Highlights from the Calgary Stampede in Alberta.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.

Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day march from Ankara to Istanbul culminates in the biggest protest yet against the year-long, post-coup crackdown.

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Battle for Mosul, from the beginning

Our defining images from Iraq's eight-month campaign to retake Mosul from Islamic State.

Ku Klux Klan rally in Virginia

Ku Klux Klan rally in Virginia

Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast