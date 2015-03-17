Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 17, 2015 | 11:40am EDT

Venezuela's anti-U.S. graffiti

A woman walks past graffiti in Caracas March 9, 2015. The United States declared Venezuela a national security threat and ordered sanctions against seven officials from the oil-rich country in the worst bilateral diplomatic dispute since socialist President Nicolas Maduro took office in 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A man rides a motorcycle past a graffiti that reads, "Gringo, respect us!" in Caracas March 9, 2015. President Obama issued and signed the executive order, which senior administration officials said did not target Venezuela's energy sector or broader economy. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
People walk past graffiti depicting President Obama in Caracas March 16, 2015. Venezuela's parliament granted President Nicolas Maduro decree powers for the rest of 2015 in a move he says is to defend the country from U.S. meddling but opponents decry as evidence of autocracy. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
People sit next to graffiti depicting President Obama in Caracas March 16, 2015. Socialist President Nicolas Maduro has framed recent U.S. sanctions on seven Venezuelan officials as a bid to topple him. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
A woman walks past graffiti which reads "Gringo, respect us!" in Caracas March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A woman walks past a graffiti which reads "war dead", in Caracas March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A man walks past graffiti depicting President Obama in Caracas March 16, 2015. The graffiti reads, "You will not be able with us, yankee go home" and "Obama go home". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
A man walks past graffiti which reads "Yankees, go to hell" in Caracas March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A woman walks past graffiti depicting President Obama in Caracas March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Women walk past graffiti which reads, "Gringo, respect us!" in Caracas March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A man sits next to graffiti, which reads "imperialism" and "traitor", in Caracas March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
