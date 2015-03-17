Venezuela's anti-U.S. graffiti
A woman walks past graffiti in Caracas March 9, 2015. The United States declared Venezuela a national security threat and ordered sanctions against seven officials from the oil-rich country in the worst bilateral diplomatic dispute since socialist...more
A man rides a motorcycle past a graffiti that reads, "Gringo, respect us!" in Caracas March 9, 2015. President Obama issued and signed the executive order, which senior administration officials said did not target Venezuela's energy sector or broader...more
People walk past graffiti depicting President Obama in Caracas March 16, 2015. Venezuela's parliament granted President Nicolas Maduro decree powers for the rest of 2015 in a move he says is to defend the country from U.S. meddling but opponents...more
People sit next to graffiti depicting President Obama in Caracas March 16, 2015. Socialist President Nicolas Maduro has framed recent U.S. sanctions on seven Venezuelan officials as a bid to topple him. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman walks past graffiti which reads "Gringo, respect us!" in Caracas March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman walks past a graffiti which reads "war dead", in Caracas March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man walks past graffiti depicting President Obama in Caracas March 16, 2015. The graffiti reads, "You will not be able with us, yankee go home" and "Obama go home". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man walks past graffiti which reads "Yankees, go to hell" in Caracas March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman walks past graffiti depicting President Obama in Caracas March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Women walk past graffiti which reads, "Gringo, respect us!" in Caracas March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man sits next to graffiti, which reads "imperialism" and "traitor", in Caracas March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
