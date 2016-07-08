Edition:
Venezuela's crumbling hospitals

Patients lie on beds at the Universitary Hospital in Merida, Venezuela. Many of Venezuela's 40,000 doctors are becoming increasingly militant over drastic shortages of medicines, equipment and personnel amid a punishing economic crisis. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Patients lie on beds in an aisle of the emergency room at the Universitary Hospital in Merida, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A patient lies on a bed at the Universitary Hospital in Merida, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A patient lies on a bed in front of a door at an aisle of the Universitary Hospital in Merida, Venezuela. Health ministry statistics show that in 2015 for every 100 people discharged from state hospitals, 31 died - a rate six times higher than the previous year. Infant mortality was 2 percent of births last year, 100 times worse than 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Dianis Salazar, carries her son Diego while he receives a breathing treatment in the pediatric emergency of the Universitary Hospital in Merida, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Denis Navarro (R) stands next to her husband Jesus, while he lies on a bed at the Universitary Hospital in Merida, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A patient lies on a bed in an aisle of the emergency room at the Universitary Hospital in Merida, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman sleeps in a seat at the waiting room of the pediatric emergency at the Universitary Hospital, in Merida, Venezuela. The placard on the wall reads, "There is not. Antibiotics to cure. Supplies to work. Water to wash the hands. Solutions to hydrate. Adrenalin to reanimate". REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman prays in front of religious images at the pediatric ICU area at the Universitary Hospital in Merida, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Patients lie on beds in an aisle of the emergency room at the Universitary Hospital in Merida, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A patient lies on a bed at the Universitary Hospital in Merida, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

