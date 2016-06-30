Venezuela's empty shelves
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People line up to buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Workers and police officers point as people line up to buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People gather to buy food and other staple goods outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A boy sits next to empty refrigerators inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Workers check food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Police officers walk inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People line up to buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A woman holding food and other staple goods walks outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People line up to buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
