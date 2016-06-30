Edition:
Venezuela's empty shelves

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People line up to buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Workers and police officers point as people line up to buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People gather to buy food and other staple goods outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A boy sits next to empty refrigerators inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Workers check food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Police officers walk inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People line up to buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A woman holding food and other staple goods walks outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People line up to buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

