Venezuela's eternal storm

Lightning strikes over Lake Maracaibo in the village of Ologa, where the Catatumbo River feeds into the lake, in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A house stands on Lake Maracaibo in the village of Congo Mirador, where the Catatumbo River feeds into the lake, in the western state of Zulia October 22, 2014. This year the Catatumbo Lightning was approved for inclusion in the 2015 edition of Guinness World Records, dethroning the Congolese town of Kifuka as the place with the world's most lightning bolts per square kilometer each year at 250. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Fishermen land their boat in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 22, 2014. Scientists think the Catatumbo, named for a river that runs into the lake, is normal lightning that just happens to occur far more than anywhere else, due to local topography and wind patterns. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman stands by the door of her house on Lake Maracaibo in the village of Congo Mirador in the western state of Zulia October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman named Alida poses at the window of her stilt house in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A girl floats in a bucket in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman named Alida swims outside her house in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A fisherman washes outside his stilt house in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Lightning strikes over Lake Maracaibo in the village of Congo Mirador, where the Catatumbo River feeds into the lake, in the western state of Zulia October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Lightning strikes on the horizon over Lake Maracaibo in the village of Ologa, where the Catatumbo River feeds into the lake, in the western state of Zulia October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Clothes are seen drying outside a stilt house in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A fisherman looks at his catch in the stilt village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman stands next to fish which were left on the dock of her stilt house in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A boy holds a cooked fish on a leaf in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Fishermen prepare their nets in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A family travels in a boat on Lake Maracaibo, between houses on stilts, in the village of Congo Mirador in the western state of Zulia October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Domingo Rios, an evangelical priest who travels around villages near Maracaibo Lake, poses for a portrait in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A girl skips with a rope in the village of Ologa in the western state of Zulia October 23, 2014. Picture taken October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Children play football in the village of Congo Mirador in the western state of Zulia October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

