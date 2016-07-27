Venezuela's hungry zoo animals

A puma is pictured at the Caricuao Zoo in Caracas, Venezuela. The fatalities at the Caricuao zoo in Caracas include Vietnamese pigs, tapirs, rabbits and birds - some of whom had not eaten for two weeks, according to Marlene Sifontes, 52, a union...more

