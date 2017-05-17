Edition:
Venezuela's indigenous flee crisis for Brazil

A mother and her child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. Facing hunger and hardship in their villages along Venezuela's Caribbean coast, hundreds of indigenous Warao are now trying their luck on the gritty streets of Manaus, Brazil's Amazonian metropolis. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Members of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen under a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. The Warao, natives of the shore around the Orinoco River Delta, have long used their fishing skills to survive - for nourishment, for barter or by selling the fish for cash. But with grocery shelves empty and many other crucial supplies lacking amid the economic and political instability roiling the Andean country, their fish no longer yield enough to live on. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Children from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen in a plastic bucket near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. Since late last year, then, as many as 355 Warao have made the 1,000 km (620 miles) bus journey from northeastern Venezuela to Manaus, a city of 2 million people where local authorities are now scrambling to help them find shelter, food and medicine. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A nurse gives a flu vaccine to a baby from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, in Manaus, Brazil. "Everything is gone in Venezuela," said Abel Calderon, a 32-year-old Warao who is acting as spokesman for the impromptu community now living under tarps, tents and other makeshift lodgings around the city, some of them under a highway overpass. "We are here looking for a better life," he added, from underneath a white canvas sheltering him and his young son from the equatorial sun. Calderon says the Warao chose Manaus because it was the closest city in Brazil where they could look for work or assistance from local authorities. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Relatives and friends attend the burial of 11-month-old Fernanda Rattia of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, who died of pneumonia last Sunday, according to local media, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
The grave of 11-month-old Fernanda Rattia of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, who died of pneumonia last Sunday, according local media, is seen in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, is seen near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. So far, city officials have complied with food and medicine while also asking Brazil's federal police force to accelerate documentation that can help the Warao land jobs or formally register with social welfare programs. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
A member from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, asks for money from a driver in Manaus, Brazil. Some Warao have expressed a willingness to stay in Brazil. Others see their time in Manaus as an opportunity to collect supplies for relatives back home in Venezuela. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Children from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, play near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A mother and her child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, wash clothes in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, is seen near a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A member (C) of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, asks for money from a driver in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, eats near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Members of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen next to a viaduct near a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
