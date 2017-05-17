Venezuela's indigenous flee crisis for Brazil
A mother and her child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. Facing hunger and hardship in their villages along Venezuela's Caribbean coast,...more
Members of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen under a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. The Warao, natives of the shore around the Orinoco River Delta, have long used their fishing skills...more
Children from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen in a plastic bucket near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. Since late last year, then, as many as 355 Warao have made the 1,000 km (620...more
A nurse gives a flu vaccine to a baby from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, in Manaus, Brazil. "Everything is gone in Venezuela," said Abel Calderon, a 32-year-old Warao who is acting as spokesman for the...more
Relatives and friends attend the burial of 11-month-old Fernanda Rattia of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, who died of pneumonia last Sunday, according to local media, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
The grave of 11-month-old Fernanda Rattia of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, who died of pneumonia last Sunday, according local media, is seen in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, is seen near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. So far, city officials have complied with food and medicine while also asking Brazil's federal...more
A member from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, asks for money from a driver in Manaus, Brazil. Some Warao have expressed a willingness to stay in Brazil. Others see their time in Manaus as an opportunity to...more
Children from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, play near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A mother and her child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, wash clothes in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, is seen near a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A member (C) of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, asks for money from a driver in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, eats near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Members of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen next to a viaduct near a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
