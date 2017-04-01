Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 31, 2017 | 8:45pm EDT

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
1 / 29
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
2 / 29
Opposition supporters clash with riot police in front of a courthouse in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters clash with riot police in front of a courthouse in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Opposition supporters clash with riot police in front of a courthouse in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
3 / 29
A pro-government supporter wearing a helmet grabs an opposition supporter during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Venezuelan Prosecutor's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A pro-government supporter wearing a helmet grabs an opposition supporter during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Venezuelan Prosecutor's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
A pro-government supporter wearing a helmet grabs an opposition supporter during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Venezuelan Prosecutor's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
4 / 29
Pro-government supporters clash with opposition supporters during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Venezuelan Prosecutor's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Pro-government supporters clash with opposition supporters during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Venezuelan Prosecutor's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Pro-government supporters clash with opposition supporters during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Venezuelan Prosecutor's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
5 / 29
Opposition supporters walk out of a metro station with a banner that reads "Yes democracy, not dictatorship" during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government close to Venezuela Central University in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters walk out of a metro station with a banner that reads "Yes democracy, not dictatorship" during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government close to Venezuela Central University in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Opposition supporters walk out of a metro station with a banner that reads "Yes democracy, not dictatorship" during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government close to Venezuela Central University in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
6 / 29
Opposition supporters shout slogans in front of riot police during a protest outside the courthouse in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters shout slogans in front of riot police during a protest outside the courthouse in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Opposition supporters shout slogans in front of riot police during a protest outside the courthouse in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
7 / 29
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
8 / 29
Jose Dionisio Brito (C), deputy of Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), argues with pro-government supporters during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Venezuelan Prosecutor's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Jose Dionisio Brito (C), deputy of Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), argues with pro-government supporters during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Venezuelan Prosecutor's office in...more

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Jose Dionisio Brito (C), deputy of Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), argues with pro-government supporters during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Venezuelan Prosecutor's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
9 / 29
An opposition supporter holding a Venezuelan flag takes part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas. The graffitti reads "famine". REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter holding a Venezuelan flag takes part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas. The graffitti reads "famine". REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
An opposition supporter holding a Venezuelan flag takes part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas. The graffitti reads "famine". REUTERS/Marco Bello
10 / 29
Pro-government supporters clash with riot police as opposition supporters protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the courthouse in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Pro-government supporters clash with riot police as opposition supporters protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the courthouse in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Pro-government supporters clash with riot police as opposition supporters protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the courthouse in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
11 / 29
An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "No more dictatorship", during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "No more dictatorship", during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "No more dictatorship", during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
12 / 29
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
13 / 29
Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
14 / 29
An opposition supporter wearing a mask holds a Venezuelan national flag during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter wearing a mask holds a Venezuelan national flag during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
An opposition supporter wearing a mask holds a Venezuelan national flag during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
15 / 29
Opposition supporters take part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters take part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Opposition supporters take part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
16 / 29
Opposition supporters holding a placard that reads, "No more dictatorship" shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters holding a placard that reads, "No more dictatorship" shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Opposition supporters holding a placard that reads, "No more dictatorship" shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
17 / 29
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
18 / 29
Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
19 / 29
Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
20 / 29
An opposition supporter holding a placard that reads, "No more dictatorship" shouts slogans as he blocks a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter holding a placard that reads, "No more dictatorship" shouts slogans as he blocks a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
An opposition supporter holding a placard that reads, "No more dictatorship" shouts slogans as he blocks a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
21 / 29
Deputies of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Deputies of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
Deputies of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
22 / 29
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro tries to take the camera of a photographer away, during clashes with opposition supporters outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro tries to take the camera of a photographer away, during clashes with opposition supporters outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro tries to take the camera of a photographer away, during clashes with opposition supporters outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
23 / 29
Julio Borges (C), President of the National Assembly and deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties, tears a copy of a sentence of the Venezuela's Supreme Court during a news conference in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Julio Borges (C), President of the National Assembly and deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties, tears a copy of a sentence of the Venezuela's Supreme Court during a news conference in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
Julio Borges (C), President of the National Assembly and deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties, tears a copy of a sentence of the Venezuela's Supreme Court during a news conference in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
24 / 29
Opposition supporters block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
Opposition supporters block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
25 / 29
Pro-government supporters clash with opposition supporters and deputies of Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties during a protest outside the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Pro-government supporters clash with opposition supporters and deputies of Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties during a protest outside the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
Pro-government supporters clash with opposition supporters and deputies of Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties during a protest outside the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
26 / 29
An opposition supporter holding a placard that reads, "Inflation", shouts slogans in front of the riot police during a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter holding a placard that reads, "Inflation", shouts slogans in front of the riot police during a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
An opposition supporter holding a placard that reads, "Inflation", shouts slogans in front of the riot police during a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
27 / 29
An opposition supporter holds a Venezuelan flag with a sign that reads "No more dictatorship" during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter holds a Venezuelan flag with a sign that reads "No more dictatorship" during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
An opposition supporter holds a Venezuelan flag with a sign that reads "No more dictatorship" during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
28 / 29
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and opposition supporters clash during a protest outside the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and opposition supporters clash during a protest outside the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and opposition supporters clash during a protest outside the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
29 / 29
Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

