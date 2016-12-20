Edition:
Venezuela's signs of crisis

Photographer
Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Location
LA FRIA, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016

Cash shortages spark unrest: The planned elimination of Venezuela's largest denomination bill sparked cash shortages, nationwide unrest, looting at scores of shops, anti-government protests and at least one death. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Photographer
Marco Bello
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016

Elimination of some banknotes: The surprise pulling of the 100 bolivar bills, worth just 4 U.S. cents at the black market currency rate, led to vast lines at banks. Many Venezuelans had found themselves without the means to pay for food, gasoline or Christmas preparations. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
Photographer
Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Location
EL PINAL, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016

Protests flare and opposition grows: Maduro's currency measure has stoked anger among Venezuelans already weary of long lines for food and medicine amid product shortages. He blames the crisis on an "economic war" waged against his government to weaken the bolivar currency and unseat him. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
CARACAS, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016

Santa isn't coming: As the crisis makes food scarce for millions of Venezuelans, many families cannot buy their children Christmas presents, decorate their home, or even host a holiday dinner. With a recent currency depreciation pumping up prices even higher, some parents are simply canceling Christmas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
PUNTO FIJO, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016

Parents give away their children: With average wages less than the equivalent of $50 a month at black market rates, three local councils and four national welfare groups all confirmed an increase in parents handing children over to the state, charities or friends and family. Struggling to feed herself and her seven children, Venezuelan mother Zulay Pulgar (pictured) asked a neighbor in October to take over care of her six-year-old...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

Women choose sterilization: A growing number of young women are reluctantly opting for sterilizations rather than face the hardship of pregnancy and child-rearing. Traditional contraceptives like condoms or birth control pills have virtually vanished from store shelves, pushing women towards the hard-to-reverse surgery. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
LOS TEQUES, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

Increased number of abandoned pets: Venezuelans struggling to feed their families, let alone their pets, during the country's deep economic crisis are increasingly abandoning emaciated dogs in streets, public parks and makeshift shelters because they no longer can afford to care for them. At one dilapidated sanctuary in the hills outside the capital Caracas, hundreds of scrawny dogs bark and claw through wire mesh to scavenge for...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Photographer
Mariana Bazo
Location
CARACAS, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016

The shelves are bare: Despite sitting on the world's biggest oil reserves, Venezuela is in the throes of a punishing recession that has many poor families skipping meals amid scarce food and triple-digit inflation. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Photographer
Carlos Jasso
Location
MARACAY, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016

Children illustrate their hunger: Depicting their latest meals, some students drew just mangoes and plantains. This student wrote, "Ate corn cake with cheese for breakfast; had spaghetti with egg for lunch and a cookie for dinner" and that pizza was their favourite dish. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
LA FRIA, Venezuela
Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Tropical fruits provide lifeline: Venezuela's mango season provided some relief during worsening food shortages that are forcing the poor to skip meals and sparking a rash of lootings. Facing Soviet-style food lines for increasingly scarce products at supermarkets, more and more people are turning to the South American nation's lush mango, coconut and papaya trees. . REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
LA FRIA, Venezuela
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Students and teachers ditch school: Education is no longer a priority for many poor and middle-class Venezuelans who are swept up in the all-consuming quest for food amid a wave of looting and riots. Between 30 percent and 40 percent of Venezuelan teachers fail to show up at school each day, mainly because they are standing in lines for food or medicine, their biggest union estimates. Pupils' attendance is also dropping because...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
PUERTO SANTANDER, Colombia
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Crossing the border to buy necessities: Some people traveled across Venezuela to line up overnight hoping to cross into Colombia when the border was reopened in August to buy food and other basics that are in short supply at home. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Photographer
Carlos Jasso
Location
CARACAS, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016

Zoo animals go hungry: Dozens of animals have starved to death at one of Venezuela's main zoos due to chronic food shortages that have plagued the crisis-stricken South American nation. Other animals are at risk across the country. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
CARACAS, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016

A backdrop of uncertainty: Maduro, who has staved off an opposition push to hold a referendum to remove him this year, accuses his foes of seeking a coup against him with U.S. support. Maduro, whose term runs to January 2019, says his enemies are sabotaging Venezuela's economy, while critics blame failed socialist policies for the world's highest inflation, long lines at shops, and shortages of basics. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
