Venezuela's underground restaurants
A waiter carries dishes for diners at the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. As with living-room restaurants that flourished in nineties Havana after the fall of its Soviet benefactor, Caracas is seeing a rise in clandestine dining as...more
A dining area of "La Isabela" is seen at restaurateur Eduardo Moreno's home which doubles as a restaurant, in Caracas June 6, 2015. Moreno sends out his menu every week by email to a select group of regulars. The food on offer is more exotic than...more
Emiliano (R), owner of the restaurant "Ciboulette Prive" carries champagne flutes in Caracas June 9, 2015. The elegantly-decorated Ciboulette Prive, which opened in October, serves 16 people under a mango tree with retro artwork on the garden wall...more
Head chef Ana lights the gas stove in the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. The elegantly-decorated Ciboulette Prive, which opened in October, serves 16 people under a mango tree with retro artwork on the garden wall and...more
Restauranteur Eduardo Moreno, owner of "La Isabela", looks at shelves filled with oils, spices and other ingredients he has brought from outside Venezuela, in Caracas June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Girish Gupta
Head chef Ana prepares filet tartar with aioli in the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Restaurateur Eduardo Moreno (L), owner of "La Isabela", prepares a dish in his kitchen in Caracas June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Girish Gupta
Glasses filled with filet tartar and aioli stand ready to be served at the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A waiter serves toasted bread to diners at the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Head chef Ana prepares confit of piglet to be served with chili jam at the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Two little clay pots, one filled with pate and the other one with pumpkin, sit on a table with vinyl records used instead of a table cloth, at the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Head chef Ana takes ingredients out of the refrigerator at the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A diner looks at food being prepared while paying a visit to the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. As with living-room restaurants that flourished in nineties Havana after the fall of its Soviet benefactor, Caracas is seeing...more
Emiliano (L), owner of the restaurant "Ciboulette Prive" and a waiter carry dishes for diners in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A dining area of "La Isabela" is seen at restaurateur Eduardo Moreno's home which doubles as a restaurant, in Caracas June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Girish Gupta
