Pictures | Fri Jun 12, 2015 | 11:20am EDT

Venezuela's underground restaurants

A waiter carries dishes for diners at the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. As with living-room restaurants that flourished in nineties Havana after the fall of its Soviet benefactor, Caracas is seeing a rise in clandestine dining as inventive restaurateurs seek ways to survive economic crisis, corruption and crime. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A waiter carries dishes for diners at the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. As with living-room restaurants that flourished in nineties Havana after the fall of its Soviet benefactor, Caracas is seeing a rise in clandestine dining as...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A waiter carries dishes for diners at the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. As with living-room restaurants that flourished in nineties Havana after the fall of its Soviet benefactor, Caracas is seeing a rise in clandestine dining as inventive restaurateurs seek ways to survive economic crisis, corruption and crime. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A dining area of "La Isabela" is seen at restaurateur Eduardo Moreno's home which doubles as a restaurant, in Caracas June 6, 2015. Moreno sends out his menu every week by email to a select group of regulars. The food on offer is more exotic than many of Venezuela's restaurants as Moreno makes a point of getting out of the country every few weeks. REUTERS/Girish Gupta

A dining area of "La Isabela" is seen at restaurateur Eduardo Moreno's home which doubles as a restaurant, in Caracas June 6, 2015. Moreno sends out his menu every week by email to a select group of regulars. The food on offer is more exotic than...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A dining area of "La Isabela" is seen at restaurateur Eduardo Moreno's home which doubles as a restaurant, in Caracas June 6, 2015. Moreno sends out his menu every week by email to a select group of regulars. The food on offer is more exotic than many of Venezuela's restaurants as Moreno makes a point of getting out of the country every few weeks. REUTERS/Girish Gupta
Emiliano (R), owner of the restaurant "Ciboulette Prive" carries champagne flutes in Caracas June 9, 2015. The elegantly-decorated Ciboulette Prive, which opened in October, serves 16 people under a mango tree with retro artwork on the garden wall and vintage vinyl records as place mats. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Emiliano (R), owner of the restaurant "Ciboulette Prive" carries champagne flutes in Caracas June 9, 2015. The elegantly-decorated Ciboulette Prive, which opened in October, serves 16 people under a mango tree with retro artwork on the garden wall...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Emiliano (R), owner of the restaurant "Ciboulette Prive" carries champagne flutes in Caracas June 9, 2015. The elegantly-decorated Ciboulette Prive, which opened in October, serves 16 people under a mango tree with retro artwork on the garden wall and vintage vinyl records as place mats. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Head chef Ana lights the gas stove in the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. The elegantly-decorated Ciboulette Prive, which opened in October, serves 16 people under a mango tree with retro artwork on the garden wall and vintage vinyl records as place mats. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Head chef Ana lights the gas stove in the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. The elegantly-decorated Ciboulette Prive, which opened in October, serves 16 people under a mango tree with retro artwork on the garden wall and...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Head chef Ana lights the gas stove in the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. The elegantly-decorated Ciboulette Prive, which opened in October, serves 16 people under a mango tree with retro artwork on the garden wall and vintage vinyl records as place mats. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Restauranteur Eduardo Moreno, owner of "La Isabela", looks at shelves filled with oils, spices and other ingredients he has brought from outside Venezuela, in Caracas June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Girish Gupta

Restauranteur Eduardo Moreno, owner of "La Isabela", looks at shelves filled with oils, spices and other ingredients he has brought from outside Venezuela, in Caracas June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Girish Gupta

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Restauranteur Eduardo Moreno, owner of "La Isabela", looks at shelves filled with oils, spices and other ingredients he has brought from outside Venezuela, in Caracas June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Girish Gupta
Head chef Ana prepares filet tartar with aioli in the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Head chef Ana prepares filet tartar with aioli in the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Head chef Ana prepares filet tartar with aioli in the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Restaurateur Eduardo Moreno (L), owner of "La Isabela", prepares a dish in his kitchen in Caracas June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Girish Gupta

Restaurateur Eduardo Moreno (L), owner of "La Isabela", prepares a dish in his kitchen in Caracas June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Girish Gupta

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Restaurateur Eduardo Moreno (L), owner of "La Isabela", prepares a dish in his kitchen in Caracas June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Girish Gupta
Glasses filled with filet tartar and aioli stand ready to be served at the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Glasses filled with filet tartar and aioli stand ready to be served at the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Glasses filled with filet tartar and aioli stand ready to be served at the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A waiter serves toasted bread to diners at the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A waiter serves toasted bread to diners at the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A waiter serves toasted bread to diners at the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Head chef Ana prepares confit of piglet to be served with chili jam at the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Head chef Ana prepares confit of piglet to be served with chili jam at the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Head chef Ana prepares confit of piglet to be served with chili jam at the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Two little clay pots, one filled with pate and the other one with pumpkin, sit on a table with vinyl records used instead of a table cloth, at the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Two little clay pots, one filled with pate and the other one with pumpkin, sit on a table with vinyl records used instead of a table cloth, at the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Two little clay pots, one filled with pate and the other one with pumpkin, sit on a table with vinyl records used instead of a table cloth, at the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Head chef Ana takes ingredients out of the refrigerator at the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Head chef Ana takes ingredients out of the refrigerator at the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Head chef Ana takes ingredients out of the refrigerator at the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A diner looks at food being prepared while paying a visit to the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. As with living-room restaurants that flourished in nineties Havana after the fall of its Soviet benefactor, Caracas is seeing a rise in clandestine dining as inventive restaurateurs seek ways to survive economic crisis, corruption and crime. The elegantly-decorated Ciboulette Prive, which opened in October, serves 16 people under a mango tree with retro artwork on the garden wall and vintage vinyl records as place mats. Picture taken June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A diner looks at food being prepared while paying a visit to the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. As with living-room restaurants that flourished in nineties Havana after the fall of its Soviet benefactor, Caracas is seeing...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A diner looks at food being prepared while paying a visit to the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. As with living-room restaurants that flourished in nineties Havana after the fall of its Soviet benefactor, Caracas is seeing a rise in clandestine dining as inventive restaurateurs seek ways to survive economic crisis, corruption and crime. The elegantly-decorated Ciboulette Prive, which opened in October, serves 16 people under a mango tree with retro artwork on the garden wall and vintage vinyl records as place mats. Picture taken June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Emiliano (L), owner of the restaurant "Ciboulette Prive" and a waiter carry dishes for diners in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Emiliano (L), owner of the restaurant "Ciboulette Prive" and a waiter carry dishes for diners in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Emiliano (L), owner of the restaurant "Ciboulette Prive" and a waiter carry dishes for diners in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A dining area of "La Isabela" is seen at restaurateur Eduardo Moreno's home which doubles as a restaurant, in Caracas June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Girish Gupta

A dining area of "La Isabela" is seen at restaurateur Eduardo Moreno's home which doubles as a restaurant, in Caracas June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Girish Gupta

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A dining area of "La Isabela" is seen at restaurateur Eduardo Moreno's home which doubles as a restaurant, in Caracas June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Girish Gupta
