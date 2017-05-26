Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Volunteers members of primary care response team help a child during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Demonstrators injured in Venezuela's often violent street protests are facing additional hardship: how to get...more
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, walk together during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
The mother of Paul Moreno, a volunteer member of a primary care response team who died while on duty during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro�s government, cries over his coffin during his funeral in Maracaibo, Venezuela....more
Volunteer members of a primary care response team and mourners carry the coffin of their fellow teammate Paul Moreno, who died while on duty during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Volunteer members of a primary care response team and mourners attend the funeral of their fellow teammate Paul Moreno, who died while on duty during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac...more
An opposition supporter is helped by volunteers (wearing white helmets) of a primary care response team after clashing with riot police while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. In Caracas, around 120 medicine students, doctors, and...more
Volunteer members of a primary care response team walk together as demonstrators clash with police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. When the determined group walks through a protest in single file, demonstrators...more
Volunteers (wearing white helmets, background) of a primary care response team react as demonstrators clash with police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. Close-range rubber bullets, flying rocks, tear gas...more
A volunteer sews a green cross to his helmet while he waits for the planning of the day to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. The injuries are heaping more stress on Venezuela's saturated hospitals and dwindling ranks of doctors, some of whom are...more
Volunteers pour stomach antacid into an atomizer with water as they get ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. Families are hauling injured relatives to multiple health centers, scouring pharmacies for medicine, raising funds to buy pricier...more
A volunteer puts medical supplies in his backpack as he gets ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. The group, which describes itself as apolitical, also treats security officials. Still, it has come under fire from some government...more
Volunteers get ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. While they wear white helmets with a green cross, none wear flak jackets and some resort to wearing goggles to protect themselves from tear gas. Their equipment has nearly all been...more
A volunteer (C) grabs a gas mask as she gets ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A volunteer has her hair made by a fellow volunteer while they wait for the planning of the day to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Volunteers walk looking for injured demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Volunteers help an injured demonstrator (C) during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, kneel behind a tree during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Volunteer members of a primary care response team carry an injured opposition supporter during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, huddle together during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Next Slideshows
The life of John F. Kennedy
The life of the 35th president of the United States, to mark the centennial of his birth.
First lady Melania Trump abroad
First lady Melania Trump joins her husband for their first trip abroad since assuming office.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Victims of Manchester
The names of victims of the Ariana Grande concert bombing in Manchester are starting to emerge, their smiling faces gathered from social media sites.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.