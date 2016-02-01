Venice Carnival
Masked revellers pose at San Marco Piazza during the Venice Carnival, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Masked revellers pose during the Venice Carnival, in Piazza San Marco January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Italian policemen check masked revellers as they arrive at San Marco Piazza during the Venice Carnival, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Revellers are seen in the Caffe Florian coffee shop in Saint Mark's Square during the Venice Carnival, Italy January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A masked reveller poses at San Marco Piazza during the Venice Carnival, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The traditional "Marie", women wearing historical costumes, are carried during the "Festa delle Marie" procession in San Marco Square during the Venice Carnival January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The traditional Columbine descends from Pope Francis Saint Mark's tower bell on an iron cable during the Venice Carnival, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Revellers are seen in the Caffe Florian coffee shop in Saint Mark's Square during the Venice Carnival, Italy January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A reveller (C) watches as the traditional Columbine descends from Saint Mark's tower bell on an iron cable during the Venice Carnival, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A masked reveller poses at San Marco Piazza during the Venice Carnival, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
People gather before the traditional Columbine descends from Saint Mark's tower bell on an iron cable during the Venice Carnival, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A masked reveller poses in San Marco Piazza during the Venice Carnival, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A masked reveller poses in front of the Ponte dei Sospiri (Bridge of Sighs) during the Venice Carnival January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Masked revellers pose in San Marco Piazza during the Venice Carnival, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A masked reveller (R) poses in San Marco Piazza during the Venice Carnival, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A masked reveller poses during the Venice Carnival, in Piazza San Marco January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Masked revellers pose in front of the Caffe Florian coffee shop in San Marco Piazza during the Venice Carnival January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A tourist takes a picture of masked revellers (R) standing in front of the Ponte dei Sospiri (Bridge of Sighs) during the Venice Carnival January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A masked reveller (L) is pictured by tourists during the Venice Carnival, in San Marco Piazza January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A masked reveller poses during the Venice Carnival, in Piazza San Marco January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
