Pictures | Mon Nov 12, 2012 | 11:05am EST

Venice under water

<p>People walk through a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. The water level in the canal city rose to 149 cm (59 inches) above normal, according to local monitoring institute Center Weather Warnings and Tides. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

Monday, November 12, 2012

<p>A man walks through a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri </p>

<p>People walk in a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri </p>

<p>People walk through a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri </p>

<p>A woman stands on a bench above a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri </p>

<p>People walk in a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri </p>

<p>A man rests in a shop in a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri </p>

<p>A woman walks in a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri </p>

<p>People walk in a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri </p>

