Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 13, 2014 | 3:50pm EDT

Veronica Mars premiere

<p>Cast member Kristen Bell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. The film, crowd-funded through a Kickstarter campaign, opens on March 14. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cast member Kristen Bell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. The film, crowd-funded through a Kickstarter campaign, opens on March 14. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Cast member Kristen Bell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. The film, crowd-funded through a Kickstarter campaign, opens on March 14. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
1 / 18
<p>Cast member Kristen Bell takes a "selfie" with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cast member Kristen Bell takes a "selfie" with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Cast member Kristen Bell takes a "selfie" with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
2 / 18
<p>Cast members Kristen Bell poses with her husband Dax Shepard at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cast members Kristen Bell poses with her husband Dax Shepard at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Cast members Kristen Bell poses with her husband Dax Shepard at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
3 / 18
<p>Cast members Kristen Bell kisses her husband Dax Shepard (2nd L) at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cast members Kristen Bell kisses her husband Dax Shepard (2nd L) at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Cast members Kristen Bell kisses her husband Dax Shepard (2nd L) at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
4 / 18
<p>Director of the movie Rob Thomas (L) poses with cast members (2nd L-R) Jason Dohring, Kristen Bell, Ryan Hansen, Amanda Noret, Enrico Colantoni and Jerry O'Connell at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Director of the movie Rob Thomas (L) poses with cast members (2nd L-R) Jason Dohring, Kristen Bell, Ryan Hansen, Amanda Noret, Enrico Colantoni and Jerry O'Connell at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood,...more

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Director of the movie Rob Thomas (L) poses with cast members (2nd L-R) Jason Dohring, Kristen Bell, Ryan Hansen, Amanda Noret, Enrico Colantoni and Jerry O'Connell at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
5 / 18
<p>Cast members Ryan Hansen (L), Kristen Bell, and Jason Dohring pose at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast members Ryan Hansen (L), Kristen Bell, and Jason Dohring pose at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Cast members Ryan Hansen (L), Kristen Bell, and Jason Dohring pose at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 18
<p>Director of the movie Rob Thomas (R) poses with cast members Jason Dohring (L) and Kristen Bell, at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Director of the movie Rob Thomas (R) poses with cast members Jason Dohring (L) and Kristen Bell, at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Director of the movie Rob Thomas (R) poses with cast members Jason Dohring (L) and Kristen Bell, at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
7 / 18
<p>Cast member Tina Majorino poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Tina Majorino poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Cast member Tina Majorino poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 18
<p>Cast member Kristen Bell poses with fans at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cast member Kristen Bell poses with fans at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Cast member Kristen Bell poses with fans at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
9 / 18
<p>Cast member Tina Majorino takes a "selfie" with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cast member Tina Majorino takes a "selfie" with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Cast member Tina Majorino takes a "selfie" with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
10 / 18
<p>Cast member Kristen Bell reacts to the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cast member Kristen Bell reacts to the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Cast member Kristen Bell reacts to the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
11 / 18
<p>Cast member Tina Majorino poses with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cast member Tina Majorino poses with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Cast member Tina Majorino poses with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
12 / 18
<p>Cast member Jerry O'Connell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Jerry O'Connell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Cast member Jerry O'Connell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 18
<p>Cast member Amanda Noret poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cast member Amanda Noret poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Cast member Amanda Noret poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
14 / 18
<p>Director of the movie Rob Thomas poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Director of the movie Rob Thomas poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Director of the movie Rob Thomas poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
15 / 18
<p>Cast member Dax Shepard poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Dax Shepard poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Cast member Dax Shepard poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 18
<p>Cast member Chris Lowell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Chris Lowell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Cast member Chris Lowell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 18
<p>Cast member Kristen Bell is interviewed at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Kristen Bell is interviewed at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, March 13, 2014

Cast member Kristen Bell is interviewed at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Celebrities who own sports teams

Celebrities who own sports teams

Next Slideshows

Celebrities who own sports teams

Celebrities who own sports teams

Some notable names who own sports teams.

Mar 11 2014
Highest-paid musicians

Highest-paid musicians

Billboard ranks the top-earners in music.

Mar 11 2014
Surreal art

Surreal art

Installation pieces designed to give pause.

Mar 07 2014
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Paris.

Mar 05 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast