Vertical fashion show
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. The vertical fashion show showcased the hotel's uniforms. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. The vertical fashion show showcased the hotel's uniforms. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym waves to hotel guests while "walking" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common during rehearsal for a vertical fashion show in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A model from the Boston Rock Gym waves to hotel guests while "walking" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common during rehearsal for a vertical fashion show in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Models from the Boston Rock Gym "walk" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Models from the Boston Rock Gym "walk" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
Coachella comes alive
Fans descend upon California's desert for the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Brangelina to wed
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are engaged to marry, ending a fevered, seven-year celebrity media dance over whether they will ever say "I do."
Supermodels: Then and now
The world's top models from their early days to now.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.