Pictures | Tue Nov 11, 2014

Veterans Day

Members of the Air Force march in formation during Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
U.S. Marine combat veteran Jack Frey of Millersville, Pennsylvania pays his respects at the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veteran's Day in Washington.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Families march in remembrance of loved ones during the annual Veterans Day Parade in San Diego.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Richard Warren, a United States Marines veteran who fought in World War Two, the Vietnam War and the Korean War, smiles as he rides a float during the Veterans Day parade in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Wounded U.S. Veterans march in the annual Veterans Day Parade in San Diego.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Children in uniform wait for their turn to march in the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Vietnam War veteran Bill Hopkins participates in Veterans Day ceremonies in Concord, Massachusetts.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
World War II veteran Jack Edwards and his daughters and grand daughters place flowers on his wife's grave, WAC World War II veteran Staff Sargeant Kathleen Edwards, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A visitor looks at some of the snow covered names of Colorado men and women killed in conflict since Colorado became a state, inscribed on the glass Colorado Freedom Memorial located in Aurora.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Iwo Jima survivor Jerry Kranz rides in a World War Two jeep as he takes part in the annual Veterans Day Parade in San Diego.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A U.S. military World War Two veteran is wheeled past Lake Braddock School students from Virginia as the students welcomed 22 veterans from the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight visiting the National World War II Memorial on Veteran's Day in Washington.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Vietnam war veteran of the 10th cavalry unit, known as the "Buffalo Soldiers", Herbert Sweat salutes as he rides his horse in the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A young girl holds her U.S. Navy Veteran mother's hand as they march in the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A World War Two veteran rides in an antique car in the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Vietnam War veteran Vincent Bochicchio from New York City smokes a cigar as he stands in uniform to watch the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Reenactors in World War One U.S. Army uniforms march in the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
U.S. Army veterans carry a large U.S. flag as they march in the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
United States Marine Corps Sergeant Richard Douglas (L) stops to talk with former U.S. Marine and Korean War veteran Fernando Orbegoso (R) during the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Senior Airman, Brian Kolfage Jr., the most severely wounded Airman in U.S. history, a triple amputee who lost both his legs and an arm while serving his second deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq in 2004, rolls in his wheelchair with his wife Ashley (L) while marching in the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Retired Brigadier General Irwin K. Cockett (R) and Sam Kaiona of the Hawaii Army Veterans present a wreath during ceremonies honoring Veterans Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A family watches as their father marches with fellow sailors in the annual Veterans Day Parade in San Diego.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Maggie Peterson carries U.S. flags out of the Aurora Healing Fields set up in honor of Veterans Day at Metea Valley High School in the Chicago suburb of Aurora, Illinois.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Korean War Veteran Dominic Novelli from New York City salutes as he watches marchers pass in the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Members of the Boy Scouts wait to march in the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Carlos Damian yells out marching commands to his unit as they march in the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
U.S. military World War Two veterans from St. Louis, Missouri pose while visiting the National World War II Memorial on Veteran's Day as part of the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight to Washington.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Cadets from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York march during the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
United States military veterans wave to crowds during the Veterans Day parade in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A man looks at flowers placed on inscribed names of veterans at the 9/11 Memorial in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
United States Army World War Two veteran Frederick Carrier waves a flag during the Veterans Day parade in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A volunteer touches an inscribed name of a veteran after placing a flower on it at the 9/11 Memorial in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Vietnam War veteran Norm Polacke participates in Veterans Day ceremonies in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Vietnam War veteran Bill Hopkins salutes as he accepts U.S. flags to be retired during Veterans Day ceremonies in Concord, Massachusetts.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A man carrying a sign reading "Home of the Free Because of the Brave" walks in a Veterans Day procession in Concord, Massachusetts.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Moses Riley plays "Taps" during Veterans Day ceremonies in Concord, Massachusetts.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
