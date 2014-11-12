Senior Airman, Brian Kolfage Jr., the most severely wounded Airman in U.S. history, a triple amputee who lost both his legs and an arm while serving his second deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq in 2004, rolls in his wheelchair...more

Senior Airman, Brian Kolfage Jr., the most severely wounded Airman in U.S. history, a triple amputee who lost both his legs and an arm while serving his second deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq in 2004, rolls in his wheelchair with his wife Ashley (L) while marching in the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York.

