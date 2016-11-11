Edition:
Veterans Day in America

A man bows his head in prayer during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. Army members march during the Veteran's Day parade in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man is reflected while walking past the mural wall of the Korean War Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

President Obama lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day in Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Persian Gulf War veteran John Schoon of Lebanon, Pennsylvania chats with school girls at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A man holds a sign of thanks as President Obama speaks during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A man takes a photograph of a name engraved on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

U.S. veterans and war historians pay their respects during a minute of silence while they attend a ceremony during the Veteran's Day parade in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert McDonald (R) applauds as President Obama arrives for a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman is reflected while walking past the mural wall of the Korean War Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day in Washington, U.S., November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A veteran pays respect during a minute of silence whilebthey attend a ceremony during the Veteran's Day parade in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

U.S. Army members march during the Veteran's Day parade in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Veterans and war historians attend the Veteran's Day parade in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Youssif Debala, a member of the Delta Phi Kappa fraternity, helps place 499 U.S. flags in honor of the 499 fallen Washington area WWI veterans who died in that conflict at the D.C. War Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Veterans and war historians attends a ceremony during the Veteran's Day parade in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A veteran lights a cigar while veterans and war historians take part during the Veteran's Day parade in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

President Obama speaks during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman looks at flowers placed at the Korean War Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

