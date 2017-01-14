Vevcani Carnival
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A reveler participates in a parade on the street during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A reveller poses for the camera while participating in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Next Slideshows
Elvis Down Under
Australian enthusiasts of Elvis Presley put on their blue suede shoes for the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival.
Winter playgrounds
From snowball fights with migrants to winter surfing in Germany, people make the best of the icy weather.
Coming of age in Japan
Young men and women turning 20 years old celebrate their Coming of Age Day in Tokyo.
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.