Pictures | Fri Oct 12, 2012

Vice Presidential Debate

<p>Vice President Joe Biden gestures in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan</p>

Vice President Joe Biden gestures in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool </p>

Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice-President Joe Biden and Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan take their seats at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Vice-President Joe Biden and Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan take their seats at the start of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Vice President Joe Biden gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden speaks and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan listens during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Vice President Joe Biden speaks and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan listens during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Vice President Joe Biden gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden listens as Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Vice President Joe Biden listens as Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan discuss a point in front of moderator Martha Raddatz during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Vice President Joe Biden and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan discuss a point in front of moderator Martha Raddatz during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden points at Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Vice President Joe Biden points at Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Moderator Martha Raddatz and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan listens as Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

Moderator Martha Raddatz and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan listens as Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Senator Rand Paul and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell listen to Vice President Joe Biden and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Senator Rand Paul and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell listen to Vice President Joe Biden and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool </p>

Vice President Joe Biden gestures towards moderator Martha Raddatz as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden listens as Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Vice President Joe Biden listens as Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden gestures as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

Vice President Joe Biden gestures as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden makes a point in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and moderator Martha Raddatz during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Vice President Joe Biden makes a point in front of Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and moderator Martha Raddatz during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden gestures as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Vice President Joe Biden gestures as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Vice President Joe Biden debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden listens as Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Vice President Joe Biden listens as Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan speaks during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden gestures towards Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Vice President Joe Biden gestures towards Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan discuss a point during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Vice President Joe Biden and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan discuss a point during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Vice President Joe Biden debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Vice President Joe Biden debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Vice President Joe Biden debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden listens as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

Vice President Joe Biden listens as he debates Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan during the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and Vice President Joe Biden shake hands at the conclusion of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool</p>

Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan and Vice President Joe Biden shake hands at the conclusion of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pool

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice President Joe Biden and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan react at the conclusion of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

Vice President Joe Biden and Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan react at the conclusion of the vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

<p>Vice-President Joe Biden and Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan and their families greet each other onstage at the conclusion of the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/POOL </p>

Vice-President Joe Biden and Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan and their families greet each other onstage at the conclusion of the vice-presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/POOL

Friday, October 12, 2012

Friday, October 12, 2012

Bali bombing: 10 years after

Bali bombing: 10 years after

