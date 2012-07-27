Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jul 26, 2012 | 9:40pm EDT

Victim of Canadian killer buried

<p>The urn containing the ashes of Jun Lin sits in a funeral home prior to the funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. According to the police, Porn Actor Luka Magnotta murdered Lin, dismembered his body and posted a gory video of the crime online. Magnotta faces first degree murder charges. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Thursday, July 26, 2012

<p>Dirang Lin, father of slain student Jun Lin is overcome during funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

<p>Dirang Lin (L), father of slain student Jun Lin is overcome as he hugs the urn prior to funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

<p>Dirang Lin (in black), father of slain student Jun Lin follows the urn after funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

<p>Dirang Lin, father of slain student Jun Lin holds the ashes at his son's gravesite during funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

<p>Dirang Lin, father of slain student Jun Lin holds the ashes at his son's gravesite during funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

<p>Dirang Lin, father of slain student Jun Lin holds the ashes at his son's gravesite during funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

<p>Di Rang Lin (2nd L), father of slain student Jun Lin, looks on as his son's ashes are laid to rest during funeral services in Montreal July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

<p>Dirang Lin, father of slain student Jun Lin prepares to lay a rose at his son's gravesite during funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

<p>Dirang Lin, father of slain student Jun Lin lays a rose at his son's gravesite during funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

