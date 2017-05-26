Victims of Manchester
SORRELL LECZKOWSKI, 14 (from Leeds): The teenager had been at the site of the concert with her mother and grandmother, both injured in the blast. "Sorrell was only 14 but she was our rock, she kept us all grounded. She was such a clever, talented,...more
CHLOE RUTHERFORD, 17, and LIAM CURRY, 19 (from South Shields, Tyneside): The families of teenage sweethearts Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, who died in the blast, released a statement to police, saying they were "perfect in every way for each...more
MARTYN HETT, 29 (from Stockport, Greater Manchester): Martyn Hett, a public relations manager, described himself on an internet profile page as someone with a silly sense of humor who liked "strong women and low culture." Hett was a fan of the...more
EILIDH MACLEOD, 14 (from Barra, Scotland): Eilidh MacLeod had traveled to the concert from the island of Barra, in western Scotland, with her friend Laura MacIntyre, who is still in hospital being treated for burns, according to media...more
MICHELLE KISS: Michelle Kiss, a mother of three children, was at the concert with her 15-year-old daughter Millie, who was pictured being comforted by a police officer after the attack. "Family was her life and we are all obviously devastated by...more
ELAINE MCIVER (from Cheshire): Off-duty Cheshire police officer Elaine McIver, a bubbly music lover, was attending the concert with her partner Paul when the bomb exploded, media reported. "Elaine just loved life, and had a major love of music....more
GINA (GEORGINA) BETHANY CALLANDER, 18 (from Lancashire): Georgina Bethany Callander was an 18-year-old health and social care student, a music fan who had met Ariana Grande as well as other performers with whom she had posted many pictures on social...more
OLIVIA CAMPBELL, 15 (from Bury, Greater Manchester): In a last conversation, schoolgirl Olivia Campbell thanked her mother Charlotte for allowing her to go to the Ariana Grande concert, and told her she loved her. The family spent most of Tuesday...more
A combination photo shows victims of the blast at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Seen here are (top L-R) Sorrell Leczkowski, Eilidh MacLeod, Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, and (bottom L-R) Michelle Kiss, Elaine McIver, Olivia Campbell,...more
Next Slideshows
NATO in the modern world
The missions of the North American Treaty Organization since the Kosovo conflict.
Obama and Merkel reunite
Former U.S. President Barack Obama meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a discussion on democracy in Berlin, making his first speech in Europe since...
Survivors of Manchester
The Queen visits patients injured in the Manchester Arena blast at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.
Taiwan court rules in favor of same-sex marriage
Taiwan's constitutional court declares that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.