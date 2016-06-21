Victims of Orlando

Edward Sotomayor Jr., 34, was a marketing manager at a Sarasota, Florida-based gay-themed travel company. His boss, Al Ferguson, said Sotomayor's partner was outside the club putting something in a car when the shots rang out. He got a text from Sotomayor telling him he was safe in the bathroom and not to come back into the club. Sotomayor texted again 20 minutes later to say he was OK. That was the last his partner heard from him, Ferguson said. Sotomayor was a legend in the industry, Ferguson said. He booked tours for entertainer and drag queen RuPaul and put together the first gay cruise to Cuba last year. He was going to announce a second trip on Sunday, but was killed. "Anyone who booked gay cruises knew Sotomayor," Ferguson told Reuters. "He was a great man." Edward Sotomayor via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

