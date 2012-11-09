Edition:
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Rihanna performs while a model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Rihanna performs while a model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Rihanna performs while a model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models present a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models present a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Models present a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Justin Bieber performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Justin Bieber performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Singer Justin Bieber performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models present a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models present a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Models present a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Miranda Kerr presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Miranda Kerr presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Model Miranda Kerr presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Miranda Kerr presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Miranda Kerr presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Model Miranda Kerr presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supermodel Adriana Lima presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supermodel Adriana Lima presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Supermodel Adriana Lima presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosia presents a million dollar bra during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosia presents a million dollar bra during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosia presents a million dollar bra during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models present a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models present a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Models present a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Bruno Mars performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Bruno Mars performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Singer Bruno Mars performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Justin Bieber performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Justin Bieber performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Singer Justin Bieber performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Justin Bieber performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Justin Bieber performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Justin Bieber performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Justin Bieber performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Justin Bieber performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Singer Justin Bieber performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Rihanna performs as a model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Rihanna performs as a model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Rihanna performs as a model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supermodel Adriana Lima poses backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supermodel Adriana Lima poses backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Supermodel Adriana Lima poses backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supermodel Miranda Kerr prepares backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supermodel Miranda Kerr prepares backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Supermodel Miranda Kerr prepares backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Adriana Lima walks with other models as they present creations during the Victoria

Model Adriana Lima walks with other models as they present creations during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Model Adriana Lima walks with other models as they present creations during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Justin Bieber performs next to Rihanna, Bruno Mars and models during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Justin Bieber performs next to Rihanna, Bruno Mars and models during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Justin Bieber performs next to Rihanna, Bruno Mars and models during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Supermodel Doutzen Kroes poses for photographers backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Supermodel Doutzen Kroes poses for photographers backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Supermodel Doutzen Kroes poses for photographers backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Rihanna sings while a model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Rihanna sings while a model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Rihanna sings while a model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Model Miranda Kerr presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Model Miranda Kerr presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Model Miranda Kerr presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

A model presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Alessandra Ambrosia presents a million dollar bra during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Alessandra Ambrosia presents a million dollar bra during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Alessandra Ambrosia presents a million dollar bra during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (</p>

Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (

Thursday, November 08, 2012

Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (

