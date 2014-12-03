Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 2, 2014 | 9:35pm EST

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Model Behati Prinsloo presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Models Adriana Lima (L) and Alessandra Ambrosio present creations.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model presents a creation as singer Taylor Swift performs.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model presents a creation.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Models present creations at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Singer Taylor Swift performs.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Model Kelly Gale presents a creation.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Model Kelly Gale presents a creation.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Singer Taylor Swift performs as model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model presents a creation.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model presents a creation.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Model Lindsay Ellingson presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model reacts as singer Taylor Swift performs.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Models present creations at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model presents a creation.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Singer Ed Sheeran performs.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Model Lily Donaldson presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Singer Ariana Grande performs as model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model presents a creation.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model presents a creation.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Singer Taylor Swift performs.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model presents a creation.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Models present creations during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model presents a creation.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Singer Ariana Grande performs during the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Model Sui He presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model presents a creation.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Singer Taylor Swift performs as model Karlie Kloss presents a creation.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model presents a creation.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model presents a creation.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Singer Taylor Swift performs.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A model presents a creation at the 2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
