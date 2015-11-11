Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Models Martha Hunt (L-R), Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aldridge and Alessandra Ambrosio celebrate after presenting creations from the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Selena Gomez performs next to models during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Lily Aldridge presents the $2 million Mouawad Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra, dubbed the "Fireworks Fantasy Bra" during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Ming Xi presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Gigi Hadid greets singer Selena Gomez as she presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Lily Aldridge presents the $2 million Mouawad Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra, dubbed the "Fireworks Fantasy Bra" during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer The Weekend performs during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models celebrate after presenting creations during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models Behati Prinsloo (L) and Lily Aldridge (R) celebrate after presenting creations from the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Ming Xi presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Flavia Lucini presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Josephine Skriver presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Martha Hunt presents the Swarovski corset during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models celebrate after presenting creations from the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Ellie Goulding performs during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Martha Hunt presents the Swarovski corset during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models celebrate after presenting creations during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Backstage at Victoria's Secret
Backstage before the angels took the stage at the Victoria Secret's Fashion Show.
Celebrity U.N. ambassadors
Famous faces highlight humanitarian issues in troubled regions and disaster zones.
Miss International Beauty
Highlights from the Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo.
Highest-paid women in music
The music industry's top-earning women, according to Forbes.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.