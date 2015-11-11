Edition:
Pictures | Tue Nov 10, 2015 | 11:20pm EST

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Models Martha Hunt (L-R), Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aldridge and Alessandra Ambrosio celebrate after presenting creations from the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Selena Gomez performs next to models during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Lily Aldridge presents the $2 million Mouawad Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra, dubbed the "Fireworks Fantasy Bra" during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Model Joan Smalls presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Ming Xi presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Gigi Hadid greets singer Selena Gomez as she presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Lily Aldridge presents the $2 million Mouawad Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra, dubbed the "Fireworks Fantasy Bra" during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer The Weekend performs during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models celebrate after presenting creations during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models Behati Prinsloo (L) and Lily Aldridge (R) celebrate after presenting creations from the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Joan Smalls presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Ming Xi presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Flavia Lucini presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Josephine Skriver presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Martha Hunt presents the Swarovski corset during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models celebrate after presenting creations from the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Ellie Goulding performs during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Martha Hunt presents the Swarovski corset during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models celebrate after presenting creations during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

