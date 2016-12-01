Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Models celebrate at the end of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Lady Gaga performs with model Stella Maxwell. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Josephine Skriver presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Izabel Goulart presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Lily Donaldson presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Bella Hadid presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Jasmine Tookes presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Lais Ribeiro presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Musician Lady Gaga performs. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Martha Hunt presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Grace Elizabeth presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Lady Gaga appears with Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and models at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The Weeknd performs with model Adriana Lima. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Cindy Bruna presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Musician Bruno Mars performs with model Jourdana Elizabeth. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Stella Maxwell presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models appear on the catwalk at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Jasmine Tookes presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Barbara Fialho presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd appear with models at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Maria Borges presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models Adriana Lima (L) and Elsa Hosk (C) celebrate at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Devon Windsor presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Elsa Hosk presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Liu Wen presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Jasmine Tookes presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models Adriana Lima (L) and Elsa Hosk (C) celebrate at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Musician Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Musicians Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd appear with models at the end. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State
Our top photos from the battle against Islamic State in 2016.
Inside Trump Tower
Politicians, protesters and fans converge on New York's Trump Tower.
Mourning the Chapecoense plane crash
Families, friends and Chapecoense fans mourn the 71 people killed in the soccer team's charter plane crash in Colombia.
Massive protests against South Korea's president
Hundreds of thousands protest against President Park Geun-hye amid a growing influence-peddling scandal.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.