Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Models Adriana Lima and Karlie Kloss celebrate during the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models Adriana Lima and Karlie Kloss celebrate during the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adrianna Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adrianna Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Elsa Hosk presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Elsa Hosk presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift gestures towards Lily Aldridge as she presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift gestures towards Lily Aldridge as she presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Izabel Goulart presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Izabel Goulart presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Jessica Hart presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Jessica Hart presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Hilary Rhoda presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Hilary Rhoda presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Jourdan Dunn presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Jourdan Dunn presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Neon Jungle performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Neon Jungle performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Constance Jablonski presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Constance Jablonski presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Izabel Goulart presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Izabel Goulart presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Erin Heatherton presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Erin Heatherton presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Izabel Goulart presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Izabel Goulart presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Lindsay Ellingson presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Lindsay Ellingson presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models dance at the end of the stage during the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models dance at the end of the stage during the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adrinna Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adrinna Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Doutzen Kroes presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Lily Donaldson presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Lily Donaldson presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Sara Sampaio presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Sara Sampaio presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Martha Hunt presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Martha Hunt presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift interacts with model Karlie Kloss as she performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift interacts with model Karlie Kloss as she performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Ming Xi presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Ming Xi presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift performs as model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift performs as model Cara Delevingne presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Karlie Kloss presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Devon Windsor presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Devon Windsor presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Barbara Fialho presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Barbara Fialho presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adrianna Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adrianna Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Toni Garrn presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Toni Garrn presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Toni Garrn presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Toni Garrn presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Kasia Struss presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Kasia Struss presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Maria Borges presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Maria Borges presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift reacts with model Karlie Kloss as they perform with rock band Fall Out Boy during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift reacts with model Karlie Kloss as they perform with rock band Fall Out Boy during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Lily Aldridge presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Lily Aldridge presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift stands onstage during the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift stands onstage during the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel walk out for the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel walk out for the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models Adrianna Lima and Candice Swanepoel dance during the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models Adrianna Lima and Candice Swanepoel dance during the finale of the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
The John Malkovich collection
U.S. actor John Malkovich showcases his Technobohemian men's fashion collection in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art.
Glamour Women of the Year
Glamour honors its women of the year in New York.
Miss Universe crowned
Venezuela's Gabriela Isler was named Miss Universe during the 2013 pageant in Moscow.
Lady Gaga's flying dress
Lady Gaga marks the release of her new album "ARTPOP" in a flying dress.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.