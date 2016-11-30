Edition:
Pictures | Wed Nov 30, 2016 | 2:20pm EST

Victoria's Secret in Paris

Model Romee Strijd gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Model Devon Windsor gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A model gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Model Barbara Fialho (L) gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A model gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A model gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Model Gigi Hadid makes a selfie as she gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Makeup displayed on a table backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Models get ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Model Adriana Lima gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Model Maria Borges gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Model Megan Williams gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A model gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Model Flavia Lucini gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A model gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Models get ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A director chair is seen backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Model Grace Elizabeth gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Model Brooke Perry gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner gets ready backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
