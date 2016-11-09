Edition:
Victory for Trump

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump and his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway greet supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump greets his running mate Mike Pence during his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump shakes hands with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie during his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Donald Trump greets supporters at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump supporters kiss at election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump greets supporters at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump greets his daughter Ivanka and son in law Jared Kushner (R) at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man leans out of a Hummer shouting words in support of Donald Trump while driving through Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Trump supporters embrace as they watch election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump and Chairman of the Republican National Committee Reince Priebus address supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump embraces his son Eric Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump is followed by members of his family as he arrives to address supporters at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Donald Trump greets supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Donald Trump react at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence arrive at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A supporter celebrates as returns come in for Donald Trump during an election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Donald Trump celebrate after the networks called their candidate's victory in the state of North Carolina, at Republican Governor Pat McCrory's election-night party in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Supporters celebrate as returns come in for Donald Trump during an election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Trump supporter waits outside of the rally for Donald Trump in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

