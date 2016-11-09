Victory for Trump
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump and his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway greet supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump greets his running mate Mike Pence during his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump shakes hands with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie during his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Donald Trump greets supporters at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump supporters kiss at election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump greets supporters at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump greets his daughter Ivanka and son in law Jared Kushner (R) at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man leans out of a Hummer shouting words in support of Donald Trump while driving through Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Trump supporters embrace as they watch election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President-elect Donald Trump and Chairman of the Republican National Committee Reince Priebus address supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump embraces his son Eric Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump is followed by members of his family as he arrives to address supporters at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Donald Trump greets supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump react at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence arrive at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter celebrates as returns come in for Donald Trump during an election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Donald Trump celebrate after the networks called their candidate's victory in the state of North Carolina, at Republican Governor Pat McCrory's election-night party in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Supporters celebrate as returns come in for Donald Trump during an election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Trump supporter waits outside of the rally for Donald Trump in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Heartbreak for Hillary
Supporters of Hillary Clinton in a state of shock and disbelief on election night.
Inside Trump's election night rallies
Supporters of Donald Trump gather to cheer on their candidate.
Hillary's election night rally
Supporters of Hillary Clinton gather at her election night rally in New York.
Watching the election results
Americans watch the returns of the presidential election.
MORE IN PICTURES
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.