Pictures | Mon Aug 10, 2015 | 4:25pm EDT

Video gamers battle for millions

Fans react during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. The multiplayer video game tournament launched in 2011 with a then-groundbreaking grand prize of $1 million and now offers an $18 million prize pool. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Members of the Evil Geniuses celebrate after defeating CDEC Gaming to win The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Evil Geniuses arrive during the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Fans watch a live feed of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
CDEC Gaming players arrive during the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
CDEC Gaming and Evil Geniuses compete in the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
People gather near the Space Needle to watch a live feed of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Cosplay artist Sisu Squid (2nd L) watches broadcasters during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Fans holding the flag of the People's Republic of China cheer for CDEC Gaming during the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Commentators make points during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Members of CDEC Gaming compete during the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Members of Evil Geniuses compete in the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Announcers call the action during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
CDEC Gaming (L) and Evil Geniuses players shake hands before the Grand Finals of The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Fans watch a competition during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Fans react during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Members of Evil Geniuses compete in the Grand Finals at The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Gaming fans walk past Dota artwork during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Gaming fans watch competition during The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
A gaming fan attends The International Dota 2 Championships at Key Arena in Seattle, Washington August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
