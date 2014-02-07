Vienna's vegetable orchestra
Austrian musician Matthias Meinharter, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. The Vegetable Orchestra plays music with instruments made...more
Austrian musician Matthias Meinharter, a member of the Vegetable Orchestra, poses for a picture with a musical instrument made from vegetables in Haguenau, eastern France, January 15, 2014. The Vegetable Orchestra plays music with instruments made out of vegetables - from carrot recorders to leek violins. Created in 1998 and based in Vienna, Austria, its members include artists with a wide range of backgrounds, from musicians to designers. The orchestra crafts instruments freshly before every performance, and the off-cuts are used to cook a soup, which is dished out to audience members after the show. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
