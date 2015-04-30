Vietnam marks fall of Saigon
Students wave Vietnamese national flags during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon), Vietnam, April 30, 2015. Vietnam refers to the event as the date of its reunification....more
Vietnamese soldier of the Navy march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Female members of the Northern Guerilla Force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese farmers march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese female Commissioned Officers of the Signal Force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese workers march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese village policemen joke during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Female members of the ethnic minorities militia force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnam Marine Police Force personnel march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese soldiers from a commando unit gather before marching during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Students form the Vietnamese national flag during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnam's Defence Minister General Phung Quang Thanh (R) talks with soldiers attending a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese female soldiers march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Village policemen march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese Marine Force personnel march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
A man drives a mock military Tank 390, which was operated by North Vietnamese forces and first crashed through the gate of the former presidential palace, during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon,...more
Performers wave the flags of Vietnam's National Liberation Front during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Southern Vietnamese female paramilitants march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese soldiers of border guard force march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Students wave the Vietnamese national flag during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese soldiers of Liberation Force march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Border Guard Force personnel march during a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese Navy sailors march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese workers march during a rehearsal for a military parade as part of the 40th anniversary of the fall of Saigon in southern Ho Chi Minh City, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
