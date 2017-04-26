Views from America's National Parks
View of the Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The Grand Prismatic Spring, the largest in the United States and third largest in the world, and its colored bacteria and microbial mats in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A general view of the Yosemite Falls flowing in Yosemite National Park. REUTERS/National Park Service
A herd of bison graze in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park in California is pictured from a position along the Merced River off Southside Drive in Yosemite Valley just before sunset as it glows. The phenomenon of this vista only occurs for only few days in February...more
A rare total cloud inversion is pictured at Mather Point on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park in Grand Canyon, Arizona. Cloud inversions are formed through the interaction of warm and cold air masses. REUTERS/NPS photo by Erin...more
Lightning strikes near a ridge as a storm passes though Death Valley National Park in California just after sunset. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
General view of the Arches National Park in Moab, Utah. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tree trunks are pictured along the waters of the Pacific Ocean at Olympic National Park near Forks, Washington. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Denali, or Mount McKinley, in Denali National Park, Alaska. REUTERS/National Park Service/Tim Rains
Smoke rises from the Kilauea Volcano caldera at night in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tourists gather at the Arches National Park in Moab, Utah. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Dead lodgepole pine trees near a thermal feature on the shore of Yellowstone Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The shadow of a pine tree on a eroding cliff face near Tower fall in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A woman sits on the south rim of Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The sun sets at Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Grand Prismatic Spring, the largest in the United States and third largest in the world, is seen in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River runs for 20 miles at depths of up to more than 1,000 feet deep in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A wolf rolls in the snow in the Hayden Valley after killing and eating an elk in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. Elk are the most common food of the wolves in the park. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Two male elk in velvet stand in a meadow in the Hayden Valley in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The sun rises over the snow-covered desert floor following a winter storm in Joshua Tree National Park, California. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A grizzly bear and her two cubs approach the carcass of a bison in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The view as the sun sets at Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A bird spreads its wings along the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A rainbow of light can be seen at the base of the 93 meter tall Yellowstone River Lower Falls in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man photographs a boy at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park, California. The park is the largest national park in the U.S. outside Alaska and has recorded the hottest temperatures in the U.S. It has the lowest elevation in the Western...more
An alligator suns itself along the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rock formations at the Red Rock Canyon National Park are seen on the west side of Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A bighorn sheep stands atop a pile of rocks near the Highline Trail in Glacier National Park, Montana. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Boulders deposited by a glacial icecap dot the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Next Slideshows
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.