Vigil for Chattanooga shooting victim
Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, who was one of the five military servicemen slain last week in Chattanooga, is escorted by members of the U.S. military at her son's vigil at Sprayberry High School in Marietta,...more
Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at her son's vigil at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
James Martin (L) and Janet Routh join others to mourn Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, one of the five military servicemen slain last week in Chattanooga, at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka...more
Middle School student Isabella Merle prays during a vigil for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
People gather to mourn Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
People gather to mourn Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Former Marine, Roy Lantz, 69, is one of the last people to depart after a vigil for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at her son's vigil at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Tempie Williams (L), 12, Dallin Cogbill, 13, and Kade Harkness, 13, bow their heads in prayer during a vigil for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A Patriot Guard Rider follows a procession at the conclusion of the vigil for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Military planes do a fly-over during a vigil for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
