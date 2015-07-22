Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 21, 2015 | 10:30pm EDT

Vigil for Chattanooga shooting victim

Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, who was one of the five military servicemen slain last week in Chattanooga, is escorted by members of the U.S. military at her son's vigil at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. Wells, 21, a reservist, was the youngest victim of the attack. He was killed last Thursday when authorities say Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez opened fire at a Naval Reserve Center in Chattanooga, Tenn., slaying Wells and three other Marines. A sailor later died of his wounds. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, who was one of the five military servicemen slain last week in Chattanooga, is escorted by members of the U.S. military at her son's vigil at Sprayberry High School in Marietta,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, who was one of the five military servicemen slain last week in Chattanooga, is escorted by members of the U.S. military at her son's vigil at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. Wells, 21, a reservist, was the youngest victim of the attack. He was killed last Thursday when authorities say Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez opened fire at a Naval Reserve Center in Chattanooga, Tenn., slaying Wells and three other Marines. A sailor later died of his wounds. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
1 / 11
Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at her son's vigil at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at her son's vigil at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at her son's vigil at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
2 / 11
James Martin (L) and Janet Routh join others to mourn Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, one of the five military servicemen slain last week in Chattanooga, at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

James Martin (L) and Janet Routh join others to mourn Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, one of the five military servicemen slain last week in Chattanooga, at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
James Martin (L) and Janet Routh join others to mourn Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells, one of the five military servicemen slain last week in Chattanooga, at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
3 / 11
Middle School student Isabella Merle prays during a vigil for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Middle School student Isabella Merle prays during a vigil for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Middle School student Isabella Merle prays during a vigil for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
4 / 11
People gather to mourn Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

People gather to mourn Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
People gather to mourn Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
5 / 11
People gather to mourn Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

People gather to mourn Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
People gather to mourn Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
6 / 11
Former Marine, Roy Lantz, 69, is one of the last people to depart after a vigil for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Former Marine, Roy Lantz, 69, is one of the last people to depart after a vigil for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Former Marine, Roy Lantz, 69, is one of the last people to depart after a vigil for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
7 / 11
Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at her son's vigil at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at her son's vigil at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Cathy Wells, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at her son's vigil at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
8 / 11
Tempie Williams (L), 12, Dallin Cogbill, 13, and Kade Harkness, 13, bow their heads in prayer during a vigil for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Tempie Williams (L), 12, Dallin Cogbill, 13, and Kade Harkness, 13, bow their heads in prayer during a vigil for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Tempie Williams (L), 12, Dallin Cogbill, 13, and Kade Harkness, 13, bow their heads in prayer during a vigil for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
9 / 11
A Patriot Guard Rider follows a procession at the conclusion of the vigil for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

A Patriot Guard Rider follows a procession at the conclusion of the vigil for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
A Patriot Guard Rider follows a procession at the conclusion of the vigil for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
10 / 11
Military planes do a fly-over during a vigil for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Military planes do a fly-over during a vigil for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Military planes do a fly-over during a vigil for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Burundi election crisis

Burundi election crisis

Next Slideshows

Burundi election crisis

Burundi election crisis

Violence mars the start of Burundi's disputed presidential election.

Jul 21 2015
Uber job fair

Uber job fair

The Uber jobs tour aims to recruit in New York.

Jul 21 2015
Suicide bombing in Turkey

Suicide bombing in Turkey

A suspected Islamic State suicide bomber killed at least 32 people in an attack on a Kurdish town near the Syrian border.

Jul 21 2015
The GOP field

The GOP field

The Republican presidential candidates.

Jul 21 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast