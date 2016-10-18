Vigil for Trinity Gay
Shoshana Boyd (center L) and Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay stand surrounded by family and friends during a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School for their daughter Trinity Gay, who died in an exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning, in Lexington,...more
People gather during a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School for Trinity Gay. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People gather during a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School for Trinity Gay. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Shoshana Boyd and Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay embrace. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People gather during a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School for Trinity Gay. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People gather during a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School for Trinity Gay. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Friends who were with Trinity Gray, the daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay, at the time of her death speak before a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School in Lexington, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People gather during a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School for Trinity Gay. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Darrell Ugboaga, 16, hangs his running shoes on a memorial for Trinity Gay. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay speaks during a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School for his daughter Trinity Gay. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Shoshana Boyd and Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay stand surrounded by those gathered during a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay embraces those gathered during a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
