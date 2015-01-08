Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 8, 2015 | 12:20am EST

Vigils after Paris attack

A woman holds a placard that reads, I am Charlie, during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman holds a placard that reads, I am Charlie, during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A woman holds a placard that reads, I am Charlie, during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
1 / 32
A man wears a pen in a black armband during a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo, outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A man wears a pen in a black armband during a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo, outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A man wears a pen in a black armband during a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo, outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
2 / 32
A woman raises a pen during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A woman raises a pen during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A woman raises a pen during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
3 / 32
People hold up posters, which include Charlie Hebdo Editor Stephane Charbonnier (front), a cartoonist known as Charb, and Jean Cabut (back L), a cartoonist known as Cabu, during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in the Manhattan borough of New York January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People hold up posters, which include Charlie Hebdo Editor Stephane Charbonnier (front), a cartoonist known as Charb, and Jean Cabut (back L), a cartoonist known as Cabu, during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
People hold up posters, which include Charlie Hebdo Editor Stephane Charbonnier (front), a cartoonist known as Charb, and Jean Cabut (back L), a cartoonist known as Cabu, during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in the Manhattan borough of New York January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 32
People leave pens and pencils on a French flag a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo, outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond (

People leave pens and pencils on a French flag a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo, outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond (

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
People leave pens and pencils on a French flag a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo, outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond (
Close
5 / 32
A man places a placard during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man places a placard during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A man places a placard during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
6 / 32
A woman is seen with "Not scared" written on her hands as she attends a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris at Republique square January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A woman is seen with "Not scared" written on her hands as she attends a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris at Republique square January 7, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A woman is seen with "Not scared" written on her hands as she attends a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris at Republique square January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
7 / 32
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in front of City Hall in downtown Montreal, January 7, 2015. Placards read "I am Charlie". REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in front of City Hall in downtown Montreal, January 7, 2015. Placards read "I am Charlie"....more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in front of City Hall in downtown Montreal, January 7, 2015. Placards read "I am Charlie". REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
8 / 32
A man holds a copy of Charlie Hebdo to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A man holds a copy of Charlie Hebdo to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A man holds a copy of Charlie Hebdo to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
9 / 32
People take part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People take part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
People take part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
10 / 32
A placard which reads I am Charlie is pictured as people gather in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A placard which reads I am Charlie is pictured as people gather in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A placard which reads I am Charlie is pictured as people gather in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
11 / 32
People raise pens during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People raise pens during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
People raise pens during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
12 / 32
People gather to mourn in front of the Brandenburg Gate near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People gather to mourn in front of the Brandenburg Gate near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
People gather to mourn in front of the Brandenburg Gate near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
13 / 32
A person holds a candle during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A person holds a candle during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A person holds a candle during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
14 / 32
A woman holds a copy of Charlie Hebdo in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A woman holds a copy of Charlie Hebdo in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A woman holds a copy of Charlie Hebdo in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
15 / 32
People light candles in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

People light candles in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
People light candles in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
16 / 32
People take part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People take part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
People take part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
17 / 32
A woman cries during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman cries during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A woman cries during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
18 / 32
A person holds a placard during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A person holds a placard during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A person holds a placard during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 32
A man holds a placard in front of the French embassy in Rome January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A man holds a placard in front of the French embassy in Rome January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A man holds a placard in front of the French embassy in Rome January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
20 / 32
People gather in front of the Brandenburg Gate, near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People gather in front of the Brandenburg Gate, near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
People gather in front of the Brandenburg Gate, near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
21 / 32
A man places a candle in front of the Brandenburg Gate at the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A man places a candle in front of the Brandenburg Gate at the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A man places a candle in front of the Brandenburg Gate at the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
22 / 32
People wearing stickers during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

People wearing stickers during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
People wearing stickers during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
23 / 32
A person holds a candle during a gathering in Strasbourg January 7, 2015, REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

A person holds a candle during a gathering in Strasbourg January 7, 2015, REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A person holds a candle during a gathering in Strasbourg January 7, 2015, REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
24 / 32
A woman raises a pen during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman raises a pen during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A woman raises a pen during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
25 / 32
A woman holds a placard in front of the French embassy in Rome January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A woman holds a placard in front of the French embassy in Rome January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A woman holds a placard in front of the French embassy in Rome January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
26 / 32
People gather in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

People gather in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
People gather in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
27 / 32
A woman holds a placard at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman holds a placard at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A woman holds a placard at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
28 / 32
People hold placards in front of the Brandenburg Gate near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People hold placards in front of the Brandenburg Gate near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
People hold placards in front of the Brandenburg Gate near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
29 / 32
A gathering in Strasbourg, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

A gathering in Strasbourg, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A gathering in Strasbourg, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
30 / 32
A woman places candles next to flowers during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A woman places candles next to flowers during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A woman places candles next to flowers during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
31 / 32
French and European flags fly at half-mast outside the National Assembly in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

French and European flags fly at half-mast outside the National Assembly in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
French and European flags fly at half-mast outside the National Assembly in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Gunmen attack Paris magazine

Gunmen attack Paris magazine

Next Slideshows

Gunmen attack Paris magazine

Gunmen attack Paris magazine

Black-hooded gunmen attack the Paris offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

Jan 07 2015
Blizzard hits Mideast

Blizzard hits Mideast

A storm hits the Middle East with blizzards, rain and strong winds, keeping people at home across much of the region.

Jan 07 2015
114th Congress sworn in

114th Congress sworn in

The first session of the 114th Congress.

Jan 06 2015
Farewell for Cuomo

Farewell for Cuomo

Mourners pay their last respects to the three-time governor of New York.

Jan 06 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast