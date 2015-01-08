Vigils after Paris attack
A woman holds a placard that reads, I am Charlie, during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man wears a pen in a black armband during a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo, outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A woman raises a pen during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
People hold up posters, which include Charlie Hebdo Editor Stephane Charbonnier (front), a cartoonist known as Charb, and Jean Cabut (back L), a cartoonist known as Cabu, during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the...more
People leave pens and pencils on a French flag a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of the publication Charlie Hebdo, outside the French consulate in Seattle, Washington January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond (
A man places a placard during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman is seen with "Not scared" written on her hands as she attends a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris at Republique square January 7, 2015....more
People participate in a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting, by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, in front of City Hall in downtown Montreal, January 7, 2015. Placards read "I am Charlie"....more
A man holds a copy of Charlie Hebdo to pay tribute during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People take part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A placard which reads I am Charlie is pictured as people gather in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People raise pens during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People gather to mourn in front of the Brandenburg Gate near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A person holds a candle during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A woman holds a copy of Charlie Hebdo in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People light candles in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People take part in a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman cries during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A person holds a placard during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man holds a placard in front of the French embassy in Rome January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
People gather in front of the Brandenburg Gate, near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man places a candle in front of the Brandenburg Gate at the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People wearing stickers during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A person holds a candle during a gathering in Strasbourg January 7, 2015, REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A woman raises a pen during a vigil at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman holds a placard in front of the French embassy in Rome January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
People gather in front of the European Parliament in Brussels January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A woman holds a placard at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People hold placards in front of the Brandenburg Gate near the French embassy at Pariser Platz in Berlin January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A gathering in Strasbourg, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A woman places candles next to flowers during a gathering at the Place de la Republique in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French and European flags fly at half-mast outside the National Assembly in Paris January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
