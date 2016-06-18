Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 17, 2016 | 9:55pm EDT

Vigils for Orlando

A youth signs the back of one of 49 wood crosses used to commemorate the victims of the Pulse night club shooting in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A youth signs the back of one of 49 wood crosses used to commemorate the victims of the Pulse night club shooting in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A youth signs the back of one of 49 wood crosses used to commemorate the victims of the Pulse night club shooting in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 34
The names of Pulse night club shooting victims are embroidered on a U.S. flag at a makeshift memorial in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The names of Pulse night club shooting victims are embroidered on a U.S. flag at a makeshift memorial in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
The names of Pulse night club shooting victims are embroidered on a U.S. flag at a makeshift memorial in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 34
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Hank Conger (24) wears a "We Are Orlando" shirt in wake of the Orlando attack prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg Florida, June 17, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Hank Conger (24) wears a "We Are Orlando" shirt in wake of the Orlando attack prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg Florida, June 17, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY...more

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Hank Conger (24) wears a "We Are Orlando" shirt in wake of the Orlando attack prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg Florida, June 17, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 34
A man and woman embrace during a public tribute to the victims, at the 911 Memorial at the site of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man and woman embrace during a public tribute to the victims, at the 911 Memorial at the site of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A man and woman embrace during a public tribute to the victims, at the 911 Memorial at the site of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 34
People take part in a candlelight memorial service in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People take part in a candlelight memorial service in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
People take part in a candlelight memorial service in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 34
A member of the LGBT community attends a vigil outside the U.S. Consulate in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A member of the LGBT community attends a vigil outside the U.S. Consulate in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A member of the LGBT community attends a vigil outside the U.S. Consulate in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
6 / 34
People take part in a vigil outside the Lourdes park in Bogota, Colombia, June 15, 2016. The banner reads, "Who would return to us the children that homophobia took". REUTERS/John Vizcaino

People take part in a vigil outside the Lourdes park in Bogota, Colombia, June 15, 2016. The banner reads, "Who would return to us the children that homophobia took". REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
People take part in a vigil outside the Lourdes park in Bogota, Colombia, June 15, 2016. The banner reads, "Who would return to us the children that homophobia took". REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
7 / 34
Mourners grieve at a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mourners grieve at a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Mourners grieve at a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 34
Well wishers release floating lanterns during a candle light vigil in Orlando. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Well wishers release floating lanterns during a candle light vigil in Orlando. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Well wishers release floating lanterns during a candle light vigil in Orlando. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
9 / 34
A man sits and cries after taking part in a candlelight memorial in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man sits and cries after taking part in a candlelight memorial in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
A man sits and cries after taking part in a candlelight memorial in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 34
Students display glasses with lit candles and a placard at the University of the Philippines campus in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Students display glasses with lit candles and a placard at the University of the Philippines campus in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Students display glasses with lit candles and a placard at the University of the Philippines campus in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
11 / 34
People take part in a candlelight memorial service in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People take part in a candlelight memorial service in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
People take part in a candlelight memorial service in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 34
People take part in a candlelight memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People take part in a candlelight memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
People take part in a candlelight memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 34
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in memory of the victims in Paris, France, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in memory of the victims in Paris, France, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in memory of the victims in Paris, France, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
14 / 34
Residents hold a picture of their deceased friend Xavier Emanuel Serrano Rosado during a candle light vigil in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Residents hold a picture of their deceased friend Xavier Emanuel Serrano Rosado during a candle light vigil in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Residents hold a picture of their deceased friend Xavier Emanuel Serrano Rosado during a candle light vigil in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
15 / 34
People take part in a candlelight memorial service in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People take part in a candlelight memorial service in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
People take part in a candlelight memorial service in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 34
Attendees pause under a giant pride flag during a vigil in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Attendees pause under a giant pride flag during a vigil in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Attendees pause under a giant pride flag during a vigil in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
17 / 34
Resident Carlos Diaz, with his arm in the colors of the rainbow, raises a candle during a vigil in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Resident Carlos Diaz, with his arm in the colors of the rainbow, raises a candle during a vigil in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Resident Carlos Diaz, with his arm in the colors of the rainbow, raises a candle during a vigil in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
18 / 34
People gather in the Castro District for a vigil in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

People gather in the Castro District for a vigil in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
People gather in the Castro District for a vigil in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
19 / 34
Chris Bartley (front) is hugged by Sam Johnson at a vigil in Boston. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Chris Bartley (front) is hugged by Sam Johnson at a vigil in Boston. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Chris Bartley (front) is hugged by Sam Johnson at a vigil in Boston. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
20 / 34
Matti Mejia (L) and Shaina Roberts embrace after laying flowers at a memorial outside The Stonewall Inn in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Matti Mejia (L) and Shaina Roberts embrace after laying flowers at a memorial outside The Stonewall Inn in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Matti Mejia (L) and Shaina Roberts embrace after laying flowers at a memorial outside The Stonewall Inn in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
21 / 34
A woman kneels amongst graffiti during a vigil in the Soho district of London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A woman kneels amongst graffiti during a vigil in the Soho district of London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
A woman kneels amongst graffiti during a vigil in the Soho district of London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
22 / 34
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in Mumbai, India June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
23 / 34
People attend a vigil for the victims of the Orlando shooting held in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

People attend a vigil for the victims of the Orlando shooting held in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
People attend a vigil for the victims of the Orlando shooting held in San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
24 / 34
Anita Busch, who says her cousin Micayla Medek, 23, was killed in the movie theater mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado, attends a candlelight vigil in West Hollywood, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Anita Busch, who says her cousin Micayla Medek, 23, was killed in the movie theater mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado, attends a candlelight vigil in West Hollywood, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Anita Busch, who says her cousin Micayla Medek, 23, was killed in the movie theater mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado, attends a candlelight vigil in West Hollywood, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
25 / 34
Orlando residents Arissa Suarez (L) and Malcom Crawson attend a vigil at Lake Eola Park in Orlando. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Orlando residents Arissa Suarez (L) and Malcom Crawson attend a vigil at Lake Eola Park in Orlando. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Orlando residents Arissa Suarez (L) and Malcom Crawson attend a vigil at Lake Eola Park in Orlando. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Close
26 / 34
Wilfredo Perez (L), a local bartender at a gay bar, is embraced by his partner Jackson Hollman during a vigil in Orlando. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Wilfredo Perez (L), a local bartender at a gay bar, is embraced by his partner Jackson Hollman during a vigil in Orlando. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Wilfredo Perez (L), a local bartender at a gay bar, is embraced by his partner Jackson Hollman during a vigil in Orlando. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
27 / 34
A man helps a girl to put hand prints on a makeshift memorial on the ground near the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man helps a girl to put hand prints on a makeshift memorial on the ground near the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A man helps a girl to put hand prints on a makeshift memorial on the ground near the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
28 / 34
Trashina Cann (L) and Vixen Noir, both of San Francisco, attend a candlelight vigil in San Francisco. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Trashina Cann (L) and Vixen Noir, both of San Francisco, attend a candlelight vigil in San Francisco. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Trashina Cann (L) and Vixen Noir, both of San Francisco, attend a candlelight vigil in San Francisco. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Close
29 / 34
People hold up signs in solidarity at a candlelight vigil in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People hold up signs in solidarity at a candlelight vigil in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
People hold up signs in solidarity at a candlelight vigil in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
30 / 34
People hold a gathering to mourn Orlando victims in Hong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

People hold a gathering to mourn Orlando victims in Hong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
People hold a gathering to mourn Orlando victims in Hong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
31 / 34
Ahmed Zaeem (R) embraces Billy Quimby, both of San Francisco, while attending a candlelight vigil in San Francisco. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Ahmed Zaeem (R) embraces Billy Quimby, both of San Francisco, while attending a candlelight vigil in San Francisco. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Ahmed Zaeem (R) embraces Billy Quimby, both of San Francisco, while attending a candlelight vigil in San Francisco. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Close
32 / 34
Savannah (L) is embraced by her friend Ricky during a vigil to commemorate victims in Orlando. Savannah said she lost a friend in the shooting. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Savannah (L) is embraced by her friend Ricky during a vigil to commemorate victims in Orlando. Savannah said she lost a friend in the shooting. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Savannah (L) is embraced by her friend Ricky during a vigil to commemorate victims in Orlando. Savannah said she lost a friend in the shooting. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
33 / 34
People attend a candlelight vigil in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

People attend a candlelight vigil in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
People attend a candlelight vigil in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
British MP Jo Cox killed

British MP Jo Cox killed

Next Slideshows

British MP Jo Cox killed

British MP Jo Cox killed

British lawmaker Jo Cox, 41, died after being shot and stabbed in her constituency in northern England, prompting the suspension of campaigning for next week's...

Jun 16 2016
Orlando aftermath

Orlando aftermath

Survivors share their stories, investigations continue and communities mourn following the Orlando nightclub shooting.

Jun 16 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 16 2016
The battle for Syria`s largest city

The battle for Syria`s largest city

Aleppo, Syria's largest city before the war with a population of more than two million, has been divided for years into rebel and government sectors.

Jun 16 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast