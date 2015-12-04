Edition:
Vigils in San Bernardino

Attendees reflect on the tragedy of Wednesday's attack during a candlelight vigil in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

An attendee holds a sign remembering shooting victim Robert Adams as he reflects on the tragedy of Wednesday's attack during a candlelight vigil in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee reflects on the tragedy of Wednesday's attack during a candlelight vigil in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

An attendee reflects on the tragedy of Wednesday's attack, during a candlelight vigil in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees reflect on the tragedy of Wednesday's attack during a candlelight vigil in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

An attendee reflects on the tragedy of Wednesday's attack during a candlelight vigil in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Women pray from outside the full hall as the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA members hold a prayer vigil for the victims of Wednesday's attack at the San Bernardino's Baitul Hameed Mosque in Chino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

People attend a prayer vigil at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Attendees hold candles with a hand written message as they reflect on the tragedy of Wednesday's attack during a candlelight vigil in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Women and children attend the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA members prayer vigil for the victims of Wednesday's attack at the San Bernardino's Baitul Hameed Mosque in Chino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Bianca Magallon attends the candlelight vigil marking the tragedy of Wednesday's attack in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

An attendee reflects on the tragedy of Wednesday's attack during a candlelight vigil in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee hugs another during a candlelight vigil marking the tragedy of Wednesday's attack in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Attendees reflect on the tragedy of Wednesday's attack during a candlelight vigil in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

