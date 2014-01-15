Edition:
Village bullfight

<p>A volunteer with a stick stands guard as bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Wednesday, January 15, 2014

<p>Bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Villagers gather to watch bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Villagers watch as bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A boy climbs a tree to watch bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Villagers watch as Bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>People run for safety as an angry bull runs toward them during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Dust blows as volunteers try to control an angry bull after a fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Villagers gather around a field as bulls fight during the Maghesangranti festival at Talukachandani village in Nuwakot district near Kathmandu January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

