Village of grass
A "Moss Men" walks along a street in Bejar, Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A boy plays with a "cachiporra" (a traditional whip made of grass) during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman goes into her house through a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man makes a "cachiporra" (a traditional whip made of grass) as he sits in a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Villagers walk around a floral carpet on a street during Corpus Christi celebrations in the village of Ponteareas, northwestern Spain June 7, 2015. In this traditional religious celebration, dating from 1857, the procession meanders through streets...more
Women wearing traditional dresses walk along a street as they take part in a Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Juan Martin poses after being dressed as a "Moss Men" inside a cloister in Bejar, Spain, June 7, 2015. The "Moss Men" took part in a Corpus Christi procession to commemorate the Christians who used moss as camouflage in the 12th century to hide from...more
A man sits outside his house in a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman plays with a "cachiporra" (a traditional whip made of grass) during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman throws rose petals during the Corpus Christi procession during Corpus Christi day in El Gastor, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Women go into a house through a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de Sierra, southern Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Rosa Maria Diu is dressed as a "Moss Men" inside a cloister in Bejar, Spain, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Girls play along a decorated street during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Villagers walk around a floral carpet on a street during Corpus Christi celebrations in the village of Ponteareas, northwestern Spain June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Villagers walk around a floral carpet on a street during Corpus Christi celebrations in the village of Ponteareas, northwestern Spain June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Next Slideshows
World of Wal-Mart
Celebrities, corporate executives and ordinary workers congregate at the Wal-Mart annual meeting.
Paradise for $20
Hardy travelers, undeterred by tales of crime and toilet paper shortages, are finding Venezuela an absurdly cheap destination.
Cuba's crocs
Ten baby crocodiles have been delivered to a Cuban hatchery in hopes of strengthening the species.
Eating with cats
La Gateria is a vegetarian restaurant in Mexico City where diners can play and interact with cats.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.