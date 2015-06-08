Village of grass

Juan Martin poses after being dressed as a "Moss Men" inside a cloister in Bejar, Spain, June 7, 2015. The "Moss Men" took part in a Corpus Christi procession to commemorate the Christians who used moss as camouflage in the 12th century to hide from...more

Juan Martin poses after being dressed as a "Moss Men" inside a cloister in Bejar, Spain, June 7, 2015. The "Moss Men" took part in a Corpus Christi procession to commemorate the Christians who used moss as camouflage in the 12th century to hide from Muslim guards and re-conquer the town. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

