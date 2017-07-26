Edition:
United States
Wed Jul 26, 2017

Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

The foundation walls of the village of Berich with a memorial plaque reading "Farm building of the farming family Heinrich Knueppel" are pictured at the bank of the Edersee reservoir with low water level near Waldeck, Germany July 22, 2017. The village Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears during low levels of water. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich with a memorial plaque reading "Farm building of the farming family Heinrich Knueppel" are pictured at the bank of the Edersee reservoir with low water level near Waldeck, Germany July 22, 2017.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
The foundation walls of the village of Berich with a memorial plaque reading "Farm building of the farming family Heinrich Knueppel" are pictured at the bank of the Edersee reservoir with low water level near Waldeck, Germany July 22, 2017. The village Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears during low levels of water.
A memorial plaque referring to the village of Berich is pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A memorial plaque referring to the village of Berich is pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A memorial plaque referring to the village of Berich is pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich are pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich are pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
The foundation walls of the village of Berich are pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A family poses in front of the foundation walls of the village of Berich at the bank of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A family poses in front of the foundation walls of the village of Berich at the bank of the Edersee reservoir.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A family poses in front of the foundation walls of the village of Berich at the bank of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
