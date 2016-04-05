Villanova wins NCAA Final
The Villanova Wildcats celebrate after beating the North Carolina Tar Heels. Villanova won 77-74. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Ryan Arcidiacono (15) kisses the trophy. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats forward Kris Jenkins (2) celebrates with the student section. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats forward Kris Jenkins (2) celebrates with teammates after making the game-winning shot. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Phil Booth (5) celebrates with guard Mikal Bridges (25) after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit:...more
Villanova Wildcats players celebrate on the court. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats players Ryan Arcidiacono (left) , Phil Booth (5) and guard Mikal Bridges (25) celebrate. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats celebrate. Villanova won 77-74. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson (44) reacts in the locker room. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Spenser Dalton (43) sits in the locker room after the game. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats forward Daniel Ochefu (23) celebrates with the National Championship Trophy. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks (3) and forward Brice Johnson (11) react after the game. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats forward Kris Jenkins (2) hits the game winning shot with .6 seconds over North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks (4). Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Jalen Brunson (1) shoots the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks (3) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Phil Booth (5) slips in front of North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks (4) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats bench and fans react during the second half. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Marcus Paige (5) falls down in front of Villanova Wildcats forward Daniel Ochefu (23) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats forward Daniel Ochefu (23) and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks (4) go for a rebound during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Marcus Paige (5) shoots and scores a three point basket against in the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats forward Darryl Reynolds (45) shoots the ball over North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks (3) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks (3) battles for the ball with Villanova Wildcats forward Kris Jenkins (2) in the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Mikal Bridges (25) dunks over North Carolina Tar Heels guard Nate Britt (0) and forward Theo Pinson (1) during the second half. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats forward Kris Jenkins (2) reacts after making a basket in the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Phil Booth (5) goes after a loose ball against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks (4) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Phil Booth (5) shoots over North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks (4) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Josh Hart (3) reacts next to North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson (44) in the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) reaches for the ball against the Villanova Wildcats in the second half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Marcus Paige (5) shoots the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Ryan Arcidiacono (15) during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Marcus Paige (5) and Villanova Wildcats guard Josh Hart (3) go for a loose ball during the second half. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats forward Daniel Ochefu (23) battles for the ball with North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks (3) in the first half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels fans onstage prior to the game. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Silhouette of a fan cheering during the first half. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Jordan in attendance during the first half. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Hall of Fame inductees (from left to right) Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, NBA former player Allen Iverson, Michigan State Spartans coach Tom Izzo, WNBA former player Sheryl Swoopes, and NBA former player Shaquille O�Neal wave during their...more
North Carolina Tar Heels fans cheer before the game. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
