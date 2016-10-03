Edition:
Vintage bikes on the Eroica

Luciano Berruti rides a vintage bicycle on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Sunday, October 02, 2016
A cyclist rides a vintage bicycle during the "Eroica" cycling race of old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Cyclists help themselves to food at the refreshment point during the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Cyclists ride vintage bicycles on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
A cyclist pushes his vintage bicycle on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race of old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Cyclists ride vintage bicycles on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Cyclists ride vintage bicycles on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race of old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Old handlebars are seen at a local market during the "Eroica" cycling race of old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
A cyclist rides a vintage bicycle on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
A cyclist drinks red wine at the refreshment point during the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Cyclists push their vintage tandem bicycle on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
A cyclist rides a vintage bicycle on gravel roads during the Strade Bianche section of the "Eroica" cycling race for old bicycles in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
