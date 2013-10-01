Edition:
United States
Vintage car auction

<p>Potential buyers and car enthusiasts check out vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection, before they are put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska September 28, 2013. Over 500 classic cars and trucks from an inventory collected by Ray and Mildred Lambrecht were sold over the weekend during an auction in which over 10,000 bidders and spectators were expected to attend. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Potential buyers and car enthusiasts check out vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection, before they are put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska September 28, 2013. Over 500 classic cars and trucks from an inventory collected by Ray and Mildred Lambrecht were sold over the weekend during an auction in which over 10,000 bidders and spectators were expected to attend. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Potential buyers and car enthusiasts (L-R) Shane Brown, Virgil Hamilton and Jeremy Eisnaugle listen to bids for vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection, during an auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Potential buyers and car enthusiasts (L-R) Shane Brown, Virgil Hamilton and Jeremy Eisnaugle listen to bids for vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection, during an auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Potential buyer and car enthusiast Bill Gerst checks out a 1965 Chevrolet truck with a tree growing out of it, one of the vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection, before it is put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Potential buyer and car enthusiast Bill Gerst checks out a 1965 Chevrolet truck with a tree growing out of it, one of the vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection, before it is put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Potential buyers and car enthusiasts check out a 1958 Chevrolet Belair, part of the vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Potential buyers and car enthusiasts check out a 1958 Chevrolet Belair, part of the vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>An auctioneer takes in bids as vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection are put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

An auctioneer takes in bids as vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection are put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Potential buyers and car enthusiasts Rick Fitzler (L) and Gail Meisner monitor bids for vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection during an auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Potential buyers and car enthusiasts Rick Fitzler (L) and Gail Meisner monitor bids for vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection during an auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Potential buyer and car enthusiast Barb Hattig checks out the cab of a 1950s Chevrolet truck, part of the vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection, before it is put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Potential buyer and car enthusiast Barb Hattig checks out the cab of a 1950s Chevrolet truck, part of the vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection, before it is put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>The hood of a Chevrolet, a vintage automobile from the Lambrecht Collection, is seen before the car is put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

The hood of a Chevrolet, a vintage automobile from the Lambrecht Collection, is seen before the car is put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Potential buyers and car enthusiasts check out Chevrolet trucks, part of the vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Potential buyers and car enthusiasts check out Chevrolet trucks, part of the vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>A 1955 Chevrolet from the Lambrecht Collection has only 1.3 miles on it before being put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

A 1955 Chevrolet from the Lambrecht Collection has only 1.3 miles on it before being put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Potential buyers and car enthusiasts check out a 1978 Corvette, part of the vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Potential buyers and car enthusiasts check out a 1978 Corvette, part of the vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Potential buyers and car enthusiasts check out vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection, before they are put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Potential buyers and car enthusiasts check out vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection, before they are put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Potential buyers and car enthusiasts check out a 1963 Corvair, one of the vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection, before it is put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Potential buyers and car enthusiasts check out a 1963 Corvair, one of the vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection, before it is put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>The original price sticker is still visible on a 1963 Corvair that originally sold for $2533.90, part of the vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection, before the car is put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

The original price sticker is still visible on a 1963 Corvair that originally sold for $2533.90, part of the vintage automobiles from the Lambrecht Collection, before the car is put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Marty Zabel checks out a vintage 1956 Chevrolet from the Lambrecht Collection before it is put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Marty Zabel checks out a vintage 1956 Chevrolet from the Lambrecht Collection before it is put up for auction in Pierce, Nebraska, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

