Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 19, 2013 | 12:35pm EDT

Vintage car show

<p>Confetti streams down as Joseph Cassini and his daughter Caroline Cassini drive on stage to receive the Best of Show award for their 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Convertible Victoria at the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. Cassini's wife Margie sits in the back seat. The Concours tops a week-long celebration of automobiles and car culture on the Monterey Peninsula. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Confetti streams down as Joseph Cassini and his daughter Caroline Cassini drive on stage to receive the Best of Show award for their 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Convertible Victoria at the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble...more

Monday, August 19, 2013

Confetti streams down as Joseph Cassini and his daughter Caroline Cassini drive on stage to receive the Best of Show award for their 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Convertible Victoria at the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. Cassini's wife Margie sits in the back seat. The Concours tops a week-long celebration of automobiles and car culture on the Monterey Peninsula. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
1 / 20
<p>Joseph Cassini walks around his car after winning the Best of Show award for his 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Convertible Victoria at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013.</p>

Joseph Cassini walks around his car after winning the Best of Show award for his 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Convertible Victoria at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013.

Monday, August 19, 2013

Joseph Cassini walks around his car after winning the Best of Show award for his 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve Dietrich Convertible Victoria at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013.

Close
2 / 20
<p>A 1955 Lincoln Indianapolis Boano Coupe drives to the stage to receive an award during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A 1955 Lincoln Indianapolis Boano Coupe drives to the stage to receive an award during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Monday, August 19, 2013

A 1955 Lincoln Indianapolis Boano Coupe drives to the stage to receive an award during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
3 / 20
<p>Steven Tillack and Karen Sundstrom kiss after they won their division with a 1960 Alfa Romeo Superflow IV Pinin Farina Coupe during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Steven Tillack and Karen Sundstrom kiss after they won their division with a 1960 Alfa Romeo Superflow IV Pinin Farina Coupe during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18,...more

Monday, August 19, 2013

Steven Tillack and Karen Sundstrom kiss after they won their division with a 1960 Alfa Romeo Superflow IV Pinin Farina Coupe during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
4 / 20
<p>A guest hugs her guide dog during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A guest hugs her guide dog during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Monday, August 19, 2013

A guest hugs her guide dog during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
5 / 20
<p>A 1975 Lincoln Towne Coupe customized with a horse and rider is displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A 1975 Lincoln Towne Coupe customized with a horse and rider is displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Monday, August 19, 2013

A 1975 Lincoln Towne Coupe customized with a horse and rider is displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
6 / 20
<p>Kevin Wood stands next to his 1978 Mercury Grand Marquis car during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Kevin Wood stands next to his 1978 Mercury Grand Marquis car during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Monday, August 19, 2013

Kevin Wood stands next to his 1978 Mercury Grand Marquis car during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
7 / 20
<p>Volvos are displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Volvos are displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Monday, August 19, 2013

Volvos are displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
8 / 20
<p>Guests pose with a 1912 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Rothchild et Fils Style Limosine during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Guests pose with a 1912 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Rothchild et Fils Style Limosine during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Monday, August 19, 2013

Guests pose with a 1912 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Rothchild et Fils Style Limosine during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
9 / 20
<p>Brian Bossier is seen on his bike as he receives second place for his 1938 Peugeot 515 motorcycle during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Brian Bossier is seen on his bike as he receives second place for his 1938 Peugeot 515 motorcycle during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Monday, August 19, 2013

Brian Bossier is seen on his bike as he receives second place for his 1938 Peugeot 515 motorcycle during the Concours d'Elegance at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
10 / 20
<p>Award ribbons hang from the bumper of a 1935 Auburn 851 Speedster during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Award ribbons hang from the bumper of a 1935 Auburn 851 Speedster during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Monday, August 19, 2013

Award ribbons hang from the bumper of a 1935 Auburn 851 Speedster during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
11 / 20
<p>A 1914 American Underslung 642 Roadster drives off the stage after taking second place in the Class A Antique division during the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A 1914 American Underslung 642 Roadster drives off the stage after taking second place in the Class A Antique division during the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Monday, August 19, 2013

A 1914 American Underslung 642 Roadster drives off the stage after taking second place in the Class A Antique division during the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
12 / 20
<p>A model of a Lang Cooper sits on top of a Cobra Daytona Coup during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, in Carmel, California, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A model of a Lang Cooper sits on top of a Cobra Daytona Coup during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, in Carmel, California, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Monday, August 19, 2013

A model of a Lang Cooper sits on top of a Cobra Daytona Coup during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, in Carmel, California, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
13 / 20
<p>A 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Touring Spider is displayed during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Touring Spider is displayed during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Monday, August 19, 2013

A 1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Touring Spider is displayed during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
14 / 20
<p>Diane Comacho plays with her dog Roscoe next to a 1929 Lincoln L LeBaron Aero Phaeton during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Diane Comacho plays with her dog Roscoe next to a 1929 Lincoln L LeBaron Aero Phaeton during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Monday, August 19, 2013

Diane Comacho plays with her dog Roscoe next to a 1929 Lincoln L LeBaron Aero Phaeton during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
15 / 20
<p>A bottle of champagne meant to entice judges sits on the hood of a Peugeot during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A bottle of champagne meant to entice judges sits on the hood of a Peugeot during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Monday, August 19, 2013

A bottle of champagne meant to entice judges sits on the hood of a Peugeot during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
16 / 20
<p>Judge Jim Hull (2nd R) inspects a 1939 Bentley Vanden Plas Tourer during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Judge Jim Hull (2nd R) inspects a 1939 Bentley Vanden Plas Tourer during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Monday, August 19, 2013

Judge Jim Hull (2nd R) inspects a 1939 Bentley Vanden Plas Tourer during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
17 / 20
<p>A Lamborghini Veneno (R) sits next to a 1963 Lamborghini 350 GTV Coupe on the Concept Lawn during the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A Lamborghini Veneno (R) sits next to a 1963 Lamborghini 350 GTV Coupe on the Concept Lawn during the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Monday, August 19, 2013

A Lamborghini Veneno (R) sits next to a 1963 Lamborghini 350 GTV Coupe on the Concept Lawn during the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
18 / 20
<p>A car built in the likeness of a Radio Flyer Wagon is displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A car built in the likeness of a Radio Flyer Wagon is displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Monday, August 19, 2013

A car built in the likeness of a Radio Flyer Wagon is displayed during the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside, California, August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
19 / 20
<p>A toolkit is placed under a Lamborghini Miura SV Bertone Coupe during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A toolkit is placed under a Lamborghini Miura SV Bertone Coupe during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Monday, August 19, 2013

A toolkit is placed under a Lamborghini Miura SV Bertone Coupe during the Concours d'Elegance on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Animals escaping floods

Animals escaping floods

Next Slideshows

Animals escaping floods

Animals escaping floods

How animals escape rising flood waters.

Aug 16 2013
Fainting in formation

Fainting in formation

When soldiers at attention pass out.

Aug 15 2013
Living as a Muslim in Paris

Living as a Muslim in Paris

France has long struggled to assimilate a Muslim population, that has grown to around 5 million and feels shut out of mainstream society and the job market.

Aug 15 2013
Creative coffins

Creative coffins

From fish-shaped coffins to slaughtered bulls, funerals in Africa can be lavish affairs.

Aug 14 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast