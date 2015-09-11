Vintage racing
Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. The three-day event held each September at Goodwood Circuit since 1998 attracts...more
A car enthusiast races at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman passes vintage petrol pumps as visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sign is seen outside a garage as visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man sits near the open engine of a vintage car at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors and car enthusiasts dance at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man examines a a children's pedal car at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors and car enthusiasts are seen in a hair salon at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors and car enthusiasts dance at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman pushes a child in a pram at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Car enthusiasts race at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
The 3D printing revolution
3D printing specialists say whatever can be designed can be turned into an object.
Going, going, gone
Sequences of controlled explosions and demolitions.
Remembering Flight 93
The Flight 93 National Memorial, maintained by the National Park Service 80 miles east of Pittsburgh, encompasses a 2,200-acre site where the plane crashed on...
Apple special event
Apple unveils the iPad Pro, AppleTV and new versions of its iPhone 6.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.