Pictures | Fri Sep 11, 2015 | 6:30pm EDT

Vintage racing

Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. The three-day event held each September at Goodwood Circuit since 1998 attracts thousands dressed in period costume who watch motor racing in vehicles from the mid-twentieth century heyday of the venue. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A car enthusiast races at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman passes vintage petrol pumps as visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A sign is seen outside a garage as visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A man sits near the open engine of a vintage car at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors and car enthusiasts dance at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A man examines a a children's pedal car at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors and car enthusiasts are seen in a hair salon at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors and car enthusiasts dance at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman pushes a child in a pram at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Car enthusiasts race at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Goodwood, near Chichester in south England, Britain, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

