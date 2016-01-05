Violence as Taliban peace talks begin

A member of Afghan Quick Reaction Force (QRF) fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher during an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 4, 2016. Afghan special forces cleared insurgents barricaded in a house near the...more

A member of Afghan Quick Reaction Force (QRF) fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher during an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, January 4, 2016. Afghan special forces cleared insurgents barricaded in a house near the Indian consulate in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif after an overnight attack that coincided with an assault on an Indian air base near the border with Pakistan. REUTERS/Anil Usyan

