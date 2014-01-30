Violence in Central African Republic
A man carries an iron gate as he passes the dead body of a man killed during one of the latest incidents of sectarian violence in the district of Combattant near the airport of the capital Bangui, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
French peacekeeping soldiers search a man in the district of Combattant near the airport of the capital Bangui, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
The dead body of a man killed during one of the latest incidents of sectarian violence is pictured on the ground in the district of Combattant near the airport of the capital Bangui, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Men rest next to a military helicopter in a hanger at the airport of the capital Bangui, January 30, 2014. The hangar is used to shelter internally displaced Muslims fleeing the continuing sectarian violence and those waiting to be evacuated by air...more
Internally displaced Muslims fleeing the continuing sectarian violence wait to be evacuated by air to various countries in Africa, at the airport of the capital Bangui, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A mother holds her child while attempting to take cover as repeated gun shots are heard close to Miskine district during continuing sectarian violence in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola more
A former Seleka soldier holds his weapon as he keeps guard from a moving vehicle during an operation of transferring all former Seleka soldiers from their main base Camp de Roux to a smaller base in the PK12 neighbourhood, in the north of the capital...more
A French peacekeeping soldier holds a confiscated machete in the centre of the capital Bangui, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Muslim girl reacts while repeated gun shots are heard near Miskine district during continuing sectarian violence in the capital Bangui, January 28, 2014. The girl and her family were attempting to make their way to the airport to flee the country...more
Wangouma Nestor, who had his neck cut, lies on a stretcher in Camp de Roux, a main base recently abandoned by former Seleka fighters near the centre of the capital Bangui, January 28, 2014. Nestor, who says he was a prisoner of the fleeing former...more
People run for cover after hearing one explosion followed by a burst of gunshots during continuing sectarian violence in Miskine district of the capital Bangui, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman stands in an unfinished church used to shelter internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Wango, a district of the capital Bangui, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A boy carries a cross at the beginning of Sunday mass in a church in Wango, a district of the capital Bangui, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
The body of a man is pictured in a ditch in Camp de Roux, a main base recently abandoned by former Seleka fighters near the centre of the capital Bangui, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Men carry a boy, who died shortly after from a gunshot wound during a violent confrontation between Muslims and Christians, in Miskine district in the capital Bangui, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Chadian soldier, part of the African Union peacekeeping mission, in the Central African Republic keeps guard during the beginning of a road repatriation to Chad in the capital Bangui, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man looks on as a crowd scatters while gun shots are heard during a violent confrontation between Muslims and Christians in Miskine district in the capital Bangui, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man strikes a burning motorbike with a machete after it was set ablaze in Avenue Bonganda in the Lakouanga district of the capital Bangui, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A girl embraces her mother in a madrasa, hosting internally displaced persons in a Muslim neighborhood in the capital Bangui, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People being repatriated to Chad load their belongings on a truck in Bangui, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Women walk past an unfinished church used to shelter internally displaced persons in Wango, a district of the capital Bangui, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man stands by a fence at the edge of a camp for internally displaced persons at the airport of the capital Bangui, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman runs across a street as a French peacekeeping tank approaches in Begoua district, a neighborhood in the north of the capital Bangui, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man reacts as a crowd barricades a street in the capital Bangui, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man clears the way for an African Union armored vehicle as a crowd barricades a street during a dispute between members of the local Christian community and ex-Seleka soldiers in Bangui, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Anti-Balaka fighters pose at their base in the Boeing district of the Central African Republic's capital Bangui, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A Muslim man poses for a photograph in Begoua district, a neighbourhood in the north of the capital Bangui, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Men carry a woman injured during one of the latest incidents of continuing sectarian violence in Miskine district of the capital Bangui, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Men protest to French peacekeeping soldiers during continuing sectarian violence in Miskine district of the capital Bangui, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
