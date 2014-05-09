Edition:
Violence in east Ukraine

A man jumps over a burning barricade outside the city hall in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, May 09, 2014

Children run to climb on a broken armored vehicle of Ukrainian forces as is taken away by pro-Russian militants in Mariupol, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, May 09, 2014

The body of a Ukrainian policeman is seen covered on the ground outside a police headquarters after Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, May 09, 2014

Firefighters extinguish a fire at the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, May 09, 2014

People look at the covered dead body of a man after Ukrainian forces attacked a police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, May 09, 2014

A man celebrates as a broken armored vehicle left behind by Ukrainian forces is taken away by pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, May 09, 2014

Firefighters inspect the burnt police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants, and the building caught fire in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, May 09, 2014

A Ukranian soldier stands guard at a checkpoint in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, May 09, 2014

A masked man jumps over a burning barricade in front of the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, May 09, 2014

People ride on a towed broken armored vehicle left behind after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, May 09, 2014

Two women look at the burned police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, May 09, 2014

Pro-Russian militants stand in front of the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, May 09, 2014

A boy looks from a window of a car after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, May 09, 2014

Two number plates are seen next to the body of a Ukrainian policeman outside the police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, May 09, 2014

